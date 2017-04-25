Most Wanted: Imbēcillus Joyce Banda Dragged To Court By G4 Security…Wanted Back Home Urgently

According to court documents that we have seen, security company G4S through its lawyers has sued Joyce Banda led People’s Party (PP).According to reports, the former Malawi leader is being summoned to appear before court after successfully dodging the dock this far having lost the presidency.

Among other possible defendants whom G4S has issues with is the former president, Joyce Banda, and other PP top dogs.

According to reports, the people are being sued for failing to pay G4S money for the services that the security company rendered.