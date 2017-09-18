Moses Kunkuyu’s Party On Deathbed, As Chimbanga Joins Mighty DPP

“After taking a huge amount of thought, I decided to join DPP and be part of the national rebuilding exercise,” he said.

He refused to comment about what led him to dump Transformation Alliance, insisting his focus is help DPP on 2019 elections and strongly believes he has joined the winning team.

Chimbanga was welcomed at a political rally by Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) secretary general Greiselder Jeffrey wa Jeffrey and regional governor for the south Charles Mchacha.

“You are welcomes in DPP. You made a wise decision to stop wasting time with political comedy [in Transformation Alliance],” Jeffrey said.

Chimbanga’s move will be a big blow to TA chairperson Moses Kunkuyu who relied heavily on the youthful politician.

Kunkuyu, the first Cabinet minister to be appointed by former president Joyce Banda when she assumed power in April 2012 after the death of president Bingu wa Mutharika, has been stunned with the move.

Before joining Kunkuyu’s group, Chimbanga contested for parliamentary seat in 2014 under United Democratic Front (UDF) ticket but did not succeed.