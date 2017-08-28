Moses Kunkuyu Must Grow Up

GROW UP KUNKUYU

Stunting works, but at times it backfires, more so if exaggerated. In political circles, calculations have to be strategic and mature enough to resonate well with intended objectives.

Politics needs sanity in as much as we seem to tolerate anything, dishonesty inclusive. Well, the much touted Transformation Alliance launch was a big disappointment to me as a youth. The youth that have been privileged to spear head the youth league in politics are acting childish. Chairperson of Transformation Alliance Moses Kunkuyu was at it again, claiming that South African fire-band youth leader Julius Malema would grace the launch. On the eve of the launch, things went a miss with a so called persona non grata warrant, banning Malema and Saviour Chishimba of Zambia from stepping into Malawi.

It must be underlined that the authenticity of that warrant is still questionable and perhaps that is the reason Malema was caught unawares because in the first place, he was not even served with an invite to be at the Transformation Alliance launch nor did he plan to be in Malawi on any mission. It simply does not add up, someone has got a big explanation to do or else this whole episode by Transformation Alliance is childishness of the highest order for people who seek winning hearts to hold high political offices.

Strategies to win public sympathy could be done creatively better without necessarily brewing shallow stunts. As a leader, Kunkuyu must always strive to do better and apply the much needed logic, legitimacy and rationality in handling issues that attract public interest. For Transformation Alliance to gain prominence, legitimacy and become competitive, there is need to stay away from predictable drama because such things betray the much needed faith that masses need to invest in youthful leaders in Malawi.

As a brother, friend and leader, Kunkuyu must grow up and unleash instrumental strategies that uplift objectives of Transformation Alliance in a bid to satisfy its vision. It must be noted that not so long ago, Kunkuyu was implicated in a self made abduction to win some sympathy vote which seemingly worked. Malawians do not need to be taken for granted. The youth must be a symbol of hope for mother Malawi.

The likes of Kunkuyu must use their prominence to help clear some ill-perceptions that our society holds against youth in leadership circles and not act as agents to reinforce such misconceptions which put youth with potential at a disadvantage. (Sourced from Rogers Siula’s FB page)