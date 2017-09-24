Morocco Courts President Mutharika In New York, Commits To Invest In Malawi’s Agriculture, Youth Development

Moroccan Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister Nasser Bourita Friday paid a courtesy call to President Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika at Hilton Midtown Hotel in New York, United States of America.

Speaking after the audience, Bourita said his delegates were so happy to have the privilege to be received by President Mutharika as envoys of King Muhammad VI of Morocco.

“It was an opportunity for us to convey a friendship message from his majesty to his brother and also the willingness of his majesty to develop strong personal and partnership relationship between our two countries,” Bourita said.

He added that the King of Morocco believes in inter-African cooperation and that between Morocco and Malawi, they can identify many areas of cooperation.

Bourita confirmed that they have already identified a number of areas which include agriculture and youth employment.

“For agriculture, it has a direct interest and importance to the youths. The second area is of youth employment. We are impressed by the importance His Excellency Mutharika is giving to the youth,” Bourita said.

He said that they have learnt a lot from President Mutharika because of his position as global champion for the youth and that the ideas he shared with Morocco are critical in issues related to the youths and employment.

Another area of discussion focused on coordination at diplomatic level and on how the two countries can work together.

Both President Mutharika and Bourita are attending the 72nd Session of the United General Assembly which started on 19 September and will end on 25 September, 2017.