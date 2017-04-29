More Drama As Interpol Impounds Kamlepo’s ‘Hot’ Jeep

One Of Kamlepo’s Hot Cars

After MRA seized a Mercedes Benz that doesn’t appear in the system and a Landcruiser which was registered as a Nissan Venette, Interpole has seized Kamlepo’s third vehicle, a Jeep. International Police believes the Jeep was stolen in South. But Kamlepo has gone to social media castigating MRA for the action taken by Interpole.

Interpole has also expressed interest in the Mercedes Benz which is suspected to be a hot car as well. The Landcruiser was donated to Kamlepo by an Asian (name withheld) for Cashgate transaction which Kamlepo facilitated with Amayi (Joyce Banda) while the other two are Hot Cars. Kamlepo had three cars.

  1. Innocent Kondwani   April 30, 2017 at 3:34 am

    Kamulepo analimbana ndi KAMUZU ndie pali chani apa inu!

    Reply
  2. Paul Wikoni   April 30, 2017 at 3:45 am

    Ngati pali muthu ofimka bo, that is kamulepo.so inuyo batsalilani azanu akuwona kutsogolo. Kamulepo mofaya,,, ok!

    Reply
  3. Henry Nkoyola   April 30, 2017 at 4:07 am

    Peter wabalalika! chochita chamusowa.Waledzera ndi chidzudzulo cha a PAC.Kenaka timva kuti wamanga Lucius!

    Reply
  4. John Willow   April 30, 2017 at 4:15 am

    Mbuzi timawona ngat unena za nzeru

    Reply
  5. Benjamin Kaunga Nyirenda   April 30, 2017 at 4:21 am

    Mesa alipantchito ndiye atha kugula any car

    Reply
