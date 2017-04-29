More Drama As Interpol Impounds Kamlepo’s ‘Hot’ Jeep

One Of Kamlepo’s Hot Cars

After MRA seized a Mercedes Benz that doesn’t appear in the system and a Landcruiser which was registered as a Nissan Venette, Interpole has seized Kamlepo’s third vehicle, a Jeep. International Police believes the Jeep was stolen in South. But Kamlepo has gone to social media castigating MRA for the action taken by Interpole.

Interpole has also expressed interest in the Mercedes Benz which is suspected to be a hot car as well. The Landcruiser was donated to Kamlepo by an Asian (name withheld) for Cashgate transaction which Kamlepo facilitated with Amayi (Joyce Banda) while the other two are Hot Cars. Kamlepo had three cars.

