Mombera University Moving Towards Reality…As Govt Calls For Road Network Contractors

It wasn’t just a promise that would never be met! The Peter Mutharika administration has taken another step towards the construction of Mombera University in Mzimba by calling for bids from consultants for the supervision of construction of a road network for the university.

In a statement published today, government says the works involve construction of a 7.2 km all-weather asphalt road surface finish – apparently for ease of accessibility for the project site. Ahead of the election in 2014. Mutharika promised to construct the university. In March last year, the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology announced that the curriculum for Mombera University was undergoing international review after which it would be subjected to local public scrutiny.

Government has also been conducting an environmental impact assessment before the commencement of the construction work. Malawi Voice understands that all compensations have been paid, electricity supply has been supplied to the area and also drilling of boreholes has already been done.

The university project is financed by the Malawi government with no external assistance and is expected to have 10,000 people including staff and students once completed. The university will largely house faculties of animal and veterinary science.

