MoH To Embark On Supplementary Immunization Activities

Ministry of Health (MoH) said there is need for all children across the country to undergo the integrated vaccination against measles which the Ministry will conduct from May this year.

Deputy Logistics Officer for Expanded Programmes on Immunization in the Ministry, Evans Phiri, was speaking in Kasungu Thursady during a day’s training of district task force for Mzimba North and Dedza districts.

He said the vaccination activity which will take place in May and June this year, will include measles rubella immunization, deworming (killing of worms in the body using albendazole) and vitamin A supplement.

According to Mwendo Phiri, the country has decided to embark on these interventions after samples recently sent to Kamuzu Central Hospital from the districts revealed that the country has several cases of rubella (a type of measles commonly found in Germany).

“Considering the recommendation of World Health Organisation [WHO], what we are going to do is that before we introduce measles rubella into our routine immunization, we are going to start with supplementary immunization activities,” he said.

The activity will target 7, 991 children aged nine months to 14 years for measles rubella while Vitamin A will target over 2 million children between the ages of five to 59 months representing 16 per cent. Deworming will target about one million children aged 12 to 59 months which represents 13.6 per cent.

“As a ministry, we will have 11,000 sites with a total number of 22,000 health workers and 33, 000 community volunteers who will be trained so that we reach our target numbers,” he said.

Phiri then called on all people of influence in different communities across the country to encourage their people to send their children to these supplementary immunization activities once they start in May.

He expressed concern over some religious leaders who do not send their children for immunization because of religious beliefs.

According to World Health Organisation (WHO), vaccination campaign against measles is supposed to be conducted every three years, but Malawi had the last vaccination campaign in 2013. (By Andrew Mkonda, Mzuzu, January 19, Mana)

