Mmana Inspires Mana Staff In A Surprise Visit

Malawi News Agency (MANA) employees working in the southern region were on Thursday inspired through a surprise visit by their new Deputy Director of Information (DDOI) responsible for Press and Publications Deogratius Mmana.

Speaking to the employees, Mmana mentioned hard work, enthusiasm, adherence to ethics and professionalism as some of the major principles required for Journalists in the country to excel in their careers.

The DDOI bemoaned laxity among some officers saying they have forgotten their job descriptions and have taken on different roles contrary to what the ministry stipulates.

“As Information Officers, our core function is to inform the nation about things that are happening around the country especially development programmes. This information at the end of the day is used by Malawians to make informed decisions that help the country social-economically,” said the Deputy Director.

Speaking during the visit, the Deputy Regional Information Officer for the South, Papiya Mwahara said Information Officers need to be providing Malawians with factual and reliable information away from half-truths that some people easily access through social media platforms.

According to Mwahara, it is only through a well informed nation that people can make decisions that can propel the country’s social-economic development.

Mmana has also visited other districts including Ntcheu, Mangochi, Mulanje, Thyolo, Neno, Mwanza, Chikwawa and Nsanje and Blantyre to appreciate the environment in which DIOs are working (By Rodney Majawa, Blantyre, June 2, MANA)

