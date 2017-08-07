Mkaka Construction Under Fire In Neno Over shoddy Lisungwi Road Project…Communities Threaten to Protest

Mkaka Construction Limited has come under heavy fire for a substandard road construction in Neno district.
The company was awarded a tender to construct Lisungwi road in the district which communities around the road say leaves alot to be desired.
The communities have raised concerns through a statement made available to Malawi Voice and signed by the group leader Nelson Chisuse.
Chisuse said part of the newly constructed road has already started to be damaged with more potholes popping up within few months of its construction.
“Cracks over patchworks have also started to appear.” He said.
The communities have since threatened to demonstrate against the contractor for the shoddy works being done.
Meanwhile President Peter Mutharika has directed the ministry of transport to look into the matter with urgency.
It’s not only Mkaka involved: The contractor, project managers, The funder. Always when we have such a project the contractor accepts to offer the required road. And the funder pump in money for the execution. The designer give out the necessary documents per design. The managers/ consultants are eyes of the client/funder. Was the design not followed. If it was not followed where were the managers. What type of road did the client want?
Mkaka has been in Construction for so many years but poor to perform, maybe corruption, failing to maintain old workers as the saying says: experience is the greatest teacher. The consultants your clerk of works what was he doing? Is he competent or he was receiving bribes. Your name and reputation is destroyed in such a performance.
The government/client were you also making your visits in the construction period. The politicians are there for policy making but you the civil servants assigned.
PLEASE THE LITTLE MONEY WHICH IS PUMPED INTO VARIOUS PROJECTS SHOULD BE MAXIMUMLY USED. LET US MAKE MALAWI TO MOVE FORWARD. IF WE SHOULDER THE LOAD TO SOMEONE SO THAT HE SHOULD FAIL, IT’S NOT ONLY HIM WILL FAIL BUT ALL OF US AS MALAWIANS.
Malawians are becoming clever each day. Congratulations to Neno people. keep it up.