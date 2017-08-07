Mkaka Construction Under Fire In Neno Over shoddy Lisungwi Road Project…Communities Threaten to Protest

Mkaka Construction Limited has come under heavy fire for a substandard road construction in Neno district.

The company was awarded a tender to construct Lisungwi road in the district which communities around the road say leaves alot to be desired.

The communities have raised concerns through a statement made available to Malawi Voice and signed by the group leader Nelson Chisuse.

Chisuse said part of the newly constructed road has already started to be damaged with more potholes popping up within few months of its construction.

“Cracks over patchworks have also started to appear.” He said.

The communities have since threatened to demonstrate against the contractor for the shoddy works being done.

Meanwhile President Peter Mutharika has directed the ministry of transport to look into the matter with urgency.

