MK1million For Bake Off Challenge Winner…As Fusion Food Festival Extends National Footprint

The road to the second coming of Malawi’s Premier Food and Music Festival in October is taking shape and organisers, Ovation Advertising, have announced a MK1 million cash prize for the winner of the bake-off challenge at national level.

Head of Media and Public Relations for Ovation, Rogers Siula, disclosed that the bake off challenge is one of the exclusive spices meant to add extra flavour to the 2017 Food Festival.

“We are taking this year’s festival to greater heights and we are determined to extend our footprint countrywide through activities that do not only appeal to people but engage them in the delight of celebrating food. The bake off challenge shall be done across the country in the major cities of Mzuzu, Lilongwe, Zomba and Blantyre,” he explained.

Siula observed that the business of confectionaries keeps growing in Malawi hence underlining the passion and talents that people have as regards baking. “From in house to outdoor gatherings, baking keeps gaining momentum. Baking is also a prominent business avenue hence a crucial component to the development of Malawi’s economy from products, sales, services and employment,” he highlighted adding that despite progress registered by bakers, there has been less motivation to increase competitiveness, prominence and recognition of the trade and talents behind it hence the introduction of the Bake-Off Challenge to make a difference.

Meanwhile, Ovation Advertising says dates for commencement of the challenge will be announced soon and a team of independent judges shall be identified to come up with the winners at both regional and national levels.

“We are extending our initiative to court for partners in all the four cities to host the regional bake off challenge and be part and parcel of this initiative. For starters, contestants will be called on to bring decorated cakes from their homes and submit for judgement. Those that qualify for the regional finals from this stage will have to bake live at the venue,” said Siula.

The national Bake-Off Challenge is geared to take place in October during the Fusion Food Festival at the Bingu International Convention Centre’s Malawi Square.

Last week, Ovation announced the return of Malawi’s premier festival that celebrates food with a fusion of music. This year’s festival shall also wear a partnership with Think Pink Malawi –a group that raises cancer awareness.

Among other things, Think Pink’s annual parade will wind up at the festival on Saturday the 28th of October. At the Festival, this day will adopt a pink theme – from smoothies, candies, confectionaries to face painting and all the fun that comes with pink.

For more information contact: Rogers Bekisa Siula –Head of Media and Public Relations

0999 522 225 or 01 751 112 rsiula@ovationad.com or siula.rogers@gmail.com

