Mizu Band Back At Cockpit Friday Night

After an enthralling performance at the beginning of the month, the Blantyre-based Mizu Band heads back to Cockpit Lounge Friday night.

Billed as one of the best cover bands in Malawi, Mizu Band has responded to the request of the Lilongwe fans most of whom were left asking for more when the band last performed at Cockpit Lounge.

In a press release by Cockpit management, Mizu Band will performing tonight after a number of clients asked for more.

“As Cockpit Management, we want to give our clients the best and we believe Mizu Band is one of the best bands. We were looking for the right moment and Friday night is the day we identified. We also want to clarify that the performance is taking place on Friday 29 September, 2017 and not Saturday as it has been indicated in some posters,” read part of the press release.

Mizu Band Manager Emmanuel Maliro said he is excited that Lilongwe fans have been looking forward to this second performance.

“The first performance was very impressive and people have been calling us to perform again. We are grateful to Cockpit for making it possible for us to perform again Friday night. Cockpit is a perfect venue for the kind of performance that Mizu Band offers,” he said.

Mizu Band is led by vocalists Jay Jay and Eunice Mhango. The show is expected to begin at 7.00 pm and the charges are K3,000 per head.

Cockpit has become one of the most sought after entertainment joints in Lilongwe providing maximum fun. Some of the artists who have already performed at the Cockpit are Edgar ndi Davis, Giddes Chalamanda, Lulu, Tay Grin and Sir Paul Banda. (BY FINELY GAMA)

