Miss BT Spices Up Miss MIT 2017, As Elkana Chilongo Carries The Day

Malawi Institute of Tourism popular in Blantyre as MIT last Saturday hosted an annual student’s social weekend. The event happened at the campus premises and apart from Students, the event attracted most of Blantyre fun lovers. During this auspicious event, climax of the program was the Miss MIT beauty contest which saw nine student girls compete for the crown. The social weekend was themed MIT for Sustainable tourism development in Malawi.

The beauty contest started late around 8pm and students in the contest battled in five categories namely talent, profession, celebrity, dinner and tradition. Out of nine, the top five had Memory Mikana and Rosemary Chiwalo as losing finalists. Caroline Phillips emerged second princess, Fahima Saidi first princess and the winner Miss MIT 2017 emerged the youngest of them all, 19 year old Elkana Chilongo who was very consistent throughout the contest.

During the talent category, she mesmerised the audience and drew memories of the movie Let it shine, as she performed Good to be home which is one of the tracks in the movie and did it to perfection

She also won hearts of the judges as she was the only contestant who best answered the question on what role she would play to contribute towards developing hospitality in the country.

She referred to taking a front role in establishing a collaborative network with players in tourism and use her influence through various channels of communication including social media to expose Malawi and attract more tourists. She also mentioned that she would actively engage MIT as a whole to work with her achieve this objective.

Announcing the Winner, Guest of Honour Miss Blantyre Hannah Mhone was full of praise and admiration for the young and vibrant queen of MIT. “If we can actively empower institutions like MIT in this manner, we are bound to have a vibrant modelling industry and I am very willing to work with Miss MIT and her princesses in my projects.” Said Mhone.

She added that she will use her role and influence to assist Miss MIT realise her dreams. Mhone also opened up to any youth activities willing to work with her and willing to assist in any manner as she can merit. “Together, we can do more” She concluded.

MIT Marketing Officer Sam Chikuni who was also chairman of the organising committee said he was very grateful to the entire team that supported the function including sponsors such as Movement for Change Africa, Divalicious, Beauty Mart, Entertainers Promotions, Truth and Dapper restaurant.

“The winner will help in maintaining MIT’s good image as a tourism training institution and act as an ambassador of its three hotels namely Alendo, Lingadzi and Mzuzu lodge” added Chikuni.

For being Miss MIT, Chilongo walks home with a Smartphone Itel S11 from Movement for Change Africa, K30 000 shopping voucher from Divalicious, Free driving lessons at Shalom Driving School, a night at Alendo Hotel and 4 metres tourism chitenje cloth, Free Photoshoots from Truth and Free Salon service from Beauty Mart.

Chilongo is a first year professional Cookery student.

MIT students partnered African Style Tours and Travel in organising the event.

Judges Daniel Ngwira, Gladys Kumbatira and Grace Edwards were all full of compliments for all the ladies based on how they fared.

“Despite lack of professional training in the basics, the contest had a lot of positives worth the credit and with proper sustenance of this crop, we might just have watched a preamble for Miss Blantyre 2017 which is slated for October this year.” said Ngwira who is also Chairman for Miss Blantyre pageant.

The event, hosted by Biggiue Lu and Patience Msaka, attracted most urban music artists such as Sir Patricks, Blaze, Dali, Twin M, Rebel Lions Warface and Blakjak alongside others that didn’t make stage such as Hyphen, Barry One and Lady Pace.

