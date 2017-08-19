Miss Blantyre Lights-Up Beehive Open Day In Style

Last Saturday Miss Blantyre Hannah Mhone surprised Blantyre patrons that attended the Beehive open day in Chilomoni Township with her blend of athleticism and queen’s approach towards her ethic on the sunny afternoon. Mhone was invited alongside Blantyre City Deputy Mayor, Musician Patience Namadingo and a huge crowd of Blantyre residents that coloured and participated at the event.

According to Beehive Operations Manager Sam Sozera the open day was basically an exhibition of what the institution does and a demonstration of its corporate social responsibility and contribution to the Communities.

The main activity on the day was a 6 kilometres race dubbed the way of the cross and spiced up by social games. Mhone took the rare honour and privilege to open the race and invite the athletes to the marathon. She ran for over a kilometre and was called back paving way for the competitors to continue.

After the race, Mhone assisted the Blantyre city Deputy Mayor Cllr Joseph Makwinja issue medals and awards to the winning athletes. Wearing her crown and sash, Mhone was a marvel to watch as she assisted the mayor with the awards as the high morale youth lauded her involvement throughout the proceedings.

Mhone took this opportunity and made a motivational speech to fellow youth especially girls to ensure they work hard and complete their studies. After the public speech, she went random and spoke to groups of girls about girl child education and the need to balance social and academic lives. She was an ice to the cake of the day; the marathon!

Patience Namadingo who later in August launches his album in Blantyre was another exciting twist as he performed a number of songs to the patrons while the athletes were out competing for the honours.

Apart from the medals, winners got a bike for the champion, and cash for the two runner ups. The rest received medals. The categories were split for men and women. However, an exciting bit of the marathon was the Madala (elders) category which had only one participant, veteran Timothy Pindani who is proprietor for Woza Woza Tsabola. He defied odds and run the entire race at his pace.

According to the organisers, sponsors such as Deekay Suppliers, Eversharp, Exide Batteries, Entertainers Promotions and Khala events made the event huge success. The organiser also uttered huge appreciation to the Blantyre City Deputy Mayor Cllr Joseph Makwinja, Miss Blantyre Hannah Mhone, Namadingo and the communities that came owing the success to joint effort.

Mhone in her words said she was excited to participate in the Marathon and enjoyed inspiring fellow youth about education and extracurricular responsible life. Mhone who hands over her crown this summer commended Beehive for the Open day and tipped them to do this more often to ensure the communities appreciate the impact of the institution outside the business hours.

In his final remarks, Sozera speaking for Beehive said this is just the start of greater things to come and people should watch out to a new marathon ahead whose details will be communicated in due course

