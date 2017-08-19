MISINTERPRETATION OF BETRAYAL…In Defence Of Julius Mithi & His JFM

I have read posts that suggest that JFM has betrayed “his friends” in Times Group by “leaking” their phone conversation.

In the first place, who has is it on authority that JFM recorded the conversation? And who leaked the conversation?

Secondly, JFM is known to be an online news source on social media and when it asks something that is circulating it only means one thing, trying to get balanced views from the concerned. In the audio clip, JFM is alleging there is news circulating on social media for which he wants to know the truth, most definately before publishing the story. It was up to the person on the other end not to give the information and direct JFM to the relevant Public Relations Office of the group. If anything, what did he expect JFM to report on having given all that information?

Thirdly, any credible news outlet will hear both sides to a story before publishing. One should take note that Brian called JFM and not the other way round. Why did Brian call JFM? He knows that JFM is an online news outlet and it will publish news that will give a “true” picture of the story in circulation if he gives his side of the story.

A question might come to mind, why record a call? Journalists all over the world including Malawi ALWAYS record their conversation with a source. It can be to replay it as part of a news item or to transcribe it later without misquoting the source. JFM although not a conventional journalist knows these things and did just that.

It is sad though that before JFM could come up with a well balanced item, somehow, the conversation found itself in the hands of the public.

In summary though, I find JFM not guilty of any betrayal unless someone proves otherwise. I also find on a positive note that the conversation vindicates the president who in May during the talk to the president programme alleged massive corruption within the media. Ironically The Daily Times owned by BNL Group carried a front page story asking the president for evidence on his allegation.

In conclusion we go mathematical, QED. (By Irene Milonde)