Misguided YAS And RITS Attorney Should Be Countersued Over Frivolous Arguments

This is as simply as we can put it:

I stand to be corrected when I say that the names of some of the lawyers on this letter are lawyers we would consider as the best in Malawi. However reading this letter with their frivolous arguments, one begins to wonder as to how in the world they are even able to win cases in our courts. No lawyer worth his salt would want his name or her name on such a document.

If YAS is paying them for this service, it is broad day light robbery! Thieving and corrupt lawyers, these are. Their leaked conversation and Judge Chombo’s concerns can be seen at play here.

The background of it is that YAS asked them to file a lawsuit against DPP based on the alleged leaked ACB document that we all know about.

1. The leaked document did not apportion the benefit of the money to DPP but their letter is sent to DPP asking them to refund money

2. The leaked document says money was deposited in the account by a business man but the lot wants the money returned to government

3. The leaked document does not establish any corruption to have taken place and both ACB and State House have made statements on it

4. The document exist as a leaked document

Now, here is the deal to bring sanity and improve the level of intellectual engagement in our country. YAS and RITS Attorney at Law should be countersued. They are abusing the process and this letter as it has been circulated on social media potentially threatens to destroy the reputation of DPP and the Malawi Police Service. There are elections coming up soon and the last thing that we want is some misguided lawyers using the legal process to spoil the DPP’s good record with frivolous lawsuits.

