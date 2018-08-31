MISA-Malawi Gets K500,000 Boost From Lilongwe Water Board

Engineer Alfonso Chikuni, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for LWB, when presenting the donation on Wednesday at LWB head office, said the support was one of the board’s communication strategy of enhancing relationship with the media.

“As Lilongwe Water Board we realise the importance of the media in driving our strategy for the wellbeing of the city of Lilongwe. We have had a lot of issues in the past. In fact some of the good projects have been killed because of the media and some of the very good interventions have been killed because of the media. So, in our strategy we have realised that we needed to put communication as a central pillar to whatever we are doing.” Explained Chikuni

The LWB CEO expressed hope that such a good working relationship between LWB and the media will help to enhance quality of information which comes from the board to the general public through the media.

MISA-Malawi which is currently operating in rented premises has set a K30 million budget for the procurement of an office building.

Edith Tsilizani, Vice Chairperson for the Fundraising Committee for MISA-Malawi said it was a great honor to get such support from LWB.

She said the support is a great push for the organisation to realise its project goals.

“It’s a great honor for us to receive K500 thousand Kwacha from Lilongwe Water Board and we feel very excited and happy.” She said

The Fundraising Vice chairperson, said owning an office building will help MISA-Malawi on sustainability hence her committee has gone flat-out with several activities to mobilise funds for the project.

She also disclosed that the support her committee is getting from individuals and corporate world has reached over K9 million and hope to reach half of the budget by December this year.

“The main importance of this office is that it is sustainable for us to have an office so that we can concentrate on media independence. We can focus our energies, focus on our investments on the core business of MISA which is really advocating for media independence in the country and giving Malawians right to communication. We want to appreciate organisations such as Lilongwe Water Board for appreciating the role and importance of communication.” Said Tsilizani