Miracle War: Ex-Bushiri’s Spiritual Sons Patience Namadingo, Kelvin Sulugwe In A Fierce Fight

Former Prophet Shepherd Bushiri PRO Kelvin Sulugwe and another former lead praise singer Patience Namadingo have shocked the masses after temporarily abandoning their spirituality and took to the social media to wash dirty linen.

The two former ‘Bushiri-brothers’ , who not long time ago worked together in sacrificing the talent for the flamboyant prophet’s ministry, decided to attack each other after Sulugwe claimed that Namadingo was begging him money despite the fact that he made funny comment regarding the ex-PRO’s fall from grace.

Said Sulugwe on his facebook page: “So, after mocking me and writing all funny posts about me on social media, Patience Namadingo finally calls me few days ago, begging me Mk2million for his show. Dude, I thought you had the best team and best online manager?

But Namadingo could not bear it and instantly hit back to Sulugwe saying: “I Met Mr Kelvin Sulugwe (former P.R.O of the prophet Bushiri) in Lilongwe on my way from one of my Perfomances a few weeks ago, he stopped me by Mbowe & in our dialogue he said these words before God & Kelvin I have not added nor subtracted any line- ‘Brother I’m back from South Africa & all that I had said to people during my working days in South Africa or people had said to me is left behind, that was just work but now am here to invest and work on my company, I congratulated him for making a good decision to come back home and work on his establishments and he continuously kept on telling me he was a brother to Every1 and whatever he had been saying in the line of duty did not apply in his current life of wanting to build his own empire.’

“A few weeks later as we (Me & my management team) were inviting companies to sponsor & invest in our mega concert that is to be held in Lilongwe at the giant BICC I remembered the young man who had interest in doing business and had come home, remembering his words that what ever we had in the past was gone now was the new error I thought I should tell Kelvin Sulugwe’s company that I believed had something to do with media since he told me he had traveled to buy Cameras and other things for his Malawian company to be, he asked me how he can help & I told him “we are running on an 8 million budget so if you are to come on board 2 milion would do & afterwards you will have your profit as well..

He then said “once am back let’s have a meeting with my team for I’m interested not just to put 2mil but other things with my company as well” But the next thing this morning I read Mr Sulugwe’s status PATIENCE NAMADINGO BEGGING ME FOR 2 MILLION I’m so disappointed in you brother Sulugwe I loved the direction you had chosen to walk away from your past work-related comments and stuff. We had a good chat but I see that You are back as your status suggests, “A few days ago Patience Namadingo called me” Why did you not post it the day after I had called or the same day.. Malawians are not foolish and I believe they will support hard workers and we (me and my management are going to work hard on the production of this concert and we will be supported by God and his people I know you have the 2 million kwacha but u must also know we are running on an 8 million kwacha budget & God will raise people to support my Concert the same God has allowed you to mock me and my managers and now watch Him raise the millions we are looking for, ONE THING I HAVE LEARNT AND AM NOW PRACTICING IS TO WORK HARD FOR MONEY & Be CREATIVE WHILE DOING IT.

“I am now working on Patience Namadingo the brand like never before so help me God.. I thought you were ready to work for your own brand & money too. There is a reason you chose to say this today & there is a reason why God has allowed you to say it Mr Money Man But I’m not your enemy I honestly think you are fighting the wrong one Because you are afraid of the right 1 But just a free word to a brother The approach you said you had taken was the best to me to make amends with people from the past and just work on your thing. ALL THE BEST BOSS please buy a ticket to my concert I need that money u know that kevin so help a brother.”

Later, Namadingo withdrew his reaction saying: “The chances are high that anything you might say when angry turns out to be wrong. You are right good people, I was not supposed to answer to Kelvin’s post

I’m sorry my people. I’m sorry Kelvin. I’m sorry my management. I was so mad and angry 😠😡😤

Let’s get back to work as we prepare for a massive concert @ BICC. Kelvin has helped me before, this was not going to be his 1st time he is a good fella & on his wedding I was the master of ceremony & I did it for free..That’s how cool we were.

