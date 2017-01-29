Miracle Violence At Bushiri’s Symposium:ECG Faithful, MCP Youths Damage Facilities At Robins Park, Dosens Injured

The much publicised Christian Youth Business Empowerment Symposium that was held at the Robins Park in Blantyre on Saturday was marred with acts of violence that have resulted in the damage of some important facilities at the arena.

Malawi Voice has established that the violence resulted in the damage of many items at the park include the main door to the facility.

As of Saturday night, the Robins Park remained open without a door as a result of some fracas that ensued during the symposium.

The main speaker at the symposium was Prophet Shepard Bushiri who is based in South Africa.

Although the organisers of the conference touted it as non partisan, a senior Peoples Party (PP) senior official Lawrence Mpofu was manhandled by security personnel at the event for being suspected to have been a member of the governing, Democratic Progressive Party the DPP.

Mpofu was rescued from being dragged out of the hall after another PP official Lemani Chapitapansi intervened pleading with the rough security personal that infact he was a PP official and not DPP.

The symposium has been full of controversy that resulted in some key speakers and artists pulling out at 11th hour.

Those that dumped the event included motivation speaker and Economic Association of Malawi President Henry Kachaje and artists including Faith Mussa and poet Robert Chiwamba.

Meanwhile tens of youthful partipats were ferried to the nearby Queens Elizabeth Central Hospital as a result of injuries sustained at the “miracle”symposium.

