Conman Bushiri Caught Pants Down: Create Fake Screenshots, Websites To Implicate The Lastman Standing Antinio

Its now official that conman Prophet Shepherd Bushiri is panicking to face the Lastman Standing Martins Antinio in court. His ICT team has childishly created fake screenshots as well as website to implicate the South African business tycoon.

But writing on his facebook page, Antinio has hit back saying he is not moved by anything

“To Bushiri and your team. With technological advancements anything is possible, but with these tricks Bushiri IT boys are doing via computer softwares won’t work, you are messing around with a wrong guy. These things which look like screenshots below are not screenshots, it’s a silly game, and that’s not my mobile number.

“Bushiri and your men, I am telling you you’re fighting a loosing battle and you’re giving me backing points and evidence to use in a court of law, I’m not shaken by these IT tricks, this is as fake as you are Bushiri. Why all this Bushiri? It is turning to be a joke now you criminals,you continue to defame me? Let’s wait and see. Am not interested in these games, I just want the court to rule #BushiriMustFall.”

INTRODUCTION

When attacked- he hides behind “do not attack anointed”, when at peace he hires a litany of journalists to prop up his name, the two faces of Prophet Shepard Bushiri are slowly catching up with him as an irate husband of one of the ladies who went for a miracle money has sued.

Selfstyled Major 1, Prophet Shepered Bushiri has been dragged to a Religious Tribunal after causing a divorce when he mentioned on live TV that Antonio Martins, a businessman in South Africa had a string of relationships and he will infect his wife of HIV and Aids. The wife filed for divorce.

The businessman, another self-styled tycoon of Angolan origins has taken Bushiri on, launching n “Bushiri must fall campaign” that threatens the short spanned career of Malawi’s own religious export who always exaggerates his wealth. This comes soon after reputable media houses Mail and Guardian and ECN News declared Prophet Bushiris alleged multi-billion kwacha empire non-existent and no single brick has been laid at his proposed church site in Pretoria. “Looking at what he has been exposed of so far, it is only the most desperate and gullible that would follow such man.

He has lied and brought the name of the Lord into disrepute and you wonder if desperation for wealth makes people that stupid. He claimed to walk on air, he claimed angels came him to see him, he claimed he spent MWK1 billion on maize relief when no bank transacted that much from him.

The man is a cheat, this religious suit is the beginning,” prophesised a frustrated man at the show grounds in Pretoria after he was promised an audience with the Prophet but was shocked to find out that he was supposed to pay almost K350,000 to see him. An irate Antonio called Bushiris headquarters and recorded the whole episode which has gone viral. A Lady from Bushiri office can be heard demanding 7-thousand rand for an appointment. Bushiri’s apologists have always denied that he charges a fee for people to see him.

The Religious Commission expects Bushiri to appear in person and answer the charges related to Antonios challenge, and he is allowed to bring in two people into the hearing, which is expected to be one of the most followed hearings of this generation. A religious editor from SABC said the tribunal will make a ruling on the matter, and Bushiri will need to have convincing reasons apart from his non-existence qualifications, to ensure his church is not censured or closed. “This is defining moment for this Ministry. Clearly he said it. In accordance with our laws being live on media he defamed Antonio and intruded in his private affairs.

Whether the law recognises prophecy and evidence can be brought to the same effect, we are seeing an end to one of the biggest circus South African religious seen has encountered,” she noted. Bushiri has already started defending himself, calling Antonio a conman, a term many use for himself. He has threatened Antonio with death. Bushiri prophesised almost five years ago after Times Newspapers revealed his sexual escapes in Mzimba that the reporter Karen Msiska will die in 3 months. The reporter is still well and alive to this day. Dozens of his prophecies have missed the target including the infamous prediction that Joyce Banda will win 2014 elections. “This is a d-day. Despite what his stoogies are writing, the world will witness a crook versus a crook, a conman verses conman, or if as they write elsewhere a thief versus a thief. The only question is how did conman A fell for the trick of conman B. Surely if he had eyes of supernatural, he should have avoided the public prophecy and tell the wife in private. This lawsuit is telling, the lie is catching up,” said another religious analyst based in Pretoria.

