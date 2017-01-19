Miracle Money? No Thanks: Faith Mussa Disassociates Himself from Bushiri-MCP Youth Event

Super-talented gospel musician Faith Mussa has distanced himself from a political-business symposium which has been organised by Shepherd Bushiri and some Malawi Congress Party (MCP) zealots.

According to an advertisement circulating on the social media, Mussa and Lawi were expected to perform on the symposium, slated for January 28, where Bushiri will speak along side some well known MCP youth such as Henry Kachaje, Edward Chileka, Leon Matenda and Jimion Nyanda.

But in a published statement which Malawi Voice has seen, Faith Mussa ‘s manager Samuel Tonny Chiwaka has widely distanced the gifted musician from the event saying ‘ he has every right to chose which ministry to associate with’

Reads the statement: ” Faith Mussa wishes to inform the general public, the media and all those that wish him well that he disassociates himself from advertisement/flyer purported to have been issued by Christian Youth Association of Malawi(CYAMA) currently circulating on the social media which seems to publicize that Faith Mussa is scheduled to perform at an event organised by the CYAMA on January 28, 2017 at Robins Park.

“Faith Mussa was never at any time been consulted or agreed to be part of the said event where Prophet Shephered Bushiri is scheduled to be the guest speaker. Faith Mussa remains committed to his faith and belief and has not digressed from his vision to bring the best out of his talent. He has not at anytime been directly connected with the activities of CYMA or the Shepherd Bushiri Ministries. It should be stressed that Faith Mussa has nothing against any ministry which preaches the gospel of faith. It is however important for all the public and his well wishers to know that he has a right to chose which ministry he wishes to associate with. Faith Mussa therefore finds it wrong for CYMA to have published an advertisement/ flyer with his name on it without his prior consent or knowledge”.

Faith Mussa, a professional private practicing lawyer, has since demanded an apology from the CYMA leadership and has also demanded that CYMA should issue public statement disassociating his name from the event.

This is not the first time the artist has distanced himself from Bushiri activities. Last year, after his name was associated with the flamboyant prophet- when it had become fashionable for gospel artists such as Patience Namadingo and Thocco Katimba to turn themselves into Bushiri praise singers in exchange of money- the Mdidi hit-maker published a statement saying his parents once told him that not everything was for sale.

Like this: Like Loading...