Miracle Choice: Bushiri, JB Pick Chris Daza To Lead DePeCo As Interim President…Bushiri To Take Over In 2018 Ahead Of 2019polls

Conman Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and cashgate queen Joyce Banda have picked recycled politician Chriz Daza to lead their new political party called Democratic People’s Congress (DePeCo) ahead of 2019 polls.

Bushiri has since advised Daza to return to Malawi from their South African base to lead the party, which he was instrumental in forming.

According to the sources, Mr Daza will handle over the mantle to Bushiri in 2018 during a staged convention ahead of 2019 polls.

DePeCo is expected to partner the sinking titanic Peoples Party of Joyce Banda as well Aford members ahead of 2019 polls. Bushiri is boosting of managing to bait 47 current members of parliament to his side.

Daza is former secretary general of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and served in that position for five years. During the period he dragged former MCP president John Tembo to court after the latter fired him for challenging his authority.

He then joined People’s Party (PP) when its founder Joyce Banda was Head of State where Daza was appointed Minister of State responsible for Governance.

Ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) through its legal advisor Charles Mhango obtained a court injunction against DEPECO on the use of name and symbols.

The DPP use a maize cob as its symbol while the new party has a shrub like a maize cob as a symbol. There are over 50 political parties registered in Malawi but the Malawi Electoral Commission says a handful participate in elections.

Like this: Like Loading...