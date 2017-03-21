Miracle Choice: Bushiri, JB Pick Chris Daza To Lead DePeCo As Interim President…Bushiri To Take Over In 2018 Ahead Of 2019polls

By on 121 Comments

Conman Prophet Shepherd Bushiri  and cashgate queen Joyce Banda have picked recycled politician Chriz Daza to lead their new political party called Democratic People’s Congress (DePeCo) ahead of 2019 polls.

Bushiri has since advised Daza to return to Malawi from their South African base to lead the party, which he was instrumental in forming.

According to the sources, Mr Daza will handle over the mantle to Bushiri in 2018 during a staged convention ahead of 2019 polls.

DePeCo is expected to partner the sinking titanic Peoples Party of Joyce Banda as well Aford members ahead of  2019 polls. Bushiri is boosting of managing to bait 47 current members of parliament to his side.

Daza is former secretary general of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and served in that position for five years. During the period he dragged former MCP president John Tembo to court after the latter fired him for challenging his authority.

Daza: To Lead Bushiri’s Party

He then joined People’s Party (PP) when its founder Joyce Banda was Head of State where Daza was appointed Minister of State responsible for Governance.

Ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) through its legal advisor Charles Mhango obtained a court injunction against DEPECO on the use of name and symbols.

The DPP use a maize cob as its symbol while the new party has a shrub like a maize cob as a symbol. There are over 50 political parties registered in Malawi but the Malawi Electoral Commission says a handful participate in elections.

Miracle Choice: Bushiri, JB Pick Chris Daza To Lead DePeCo As Interim President…Bushiri To Take Over In 2018 Ahead Of 2019polls added by on
View all posts by Malawi Voice Reporter →

121 Responses to "Miracle Choice: Bushiri, JB Pick Chris Daza To Lead DePeCo As Interim President…Bushiri To Take Over In 2018 Ahead Of 2019polls"

← Older Comments
  1. Gelard Yoas   March 24, 2017 at 12:53 pm

    Kkkkkkkk God Of Major 1 Atichitile Chifundo

    Reply
← Older Comments

Leave a Reply