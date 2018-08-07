Ministry proves media wrong on residence rentals for Malaw’s envoy to Kenya

PRESS RELEASE

FACTS ON THE OFFICIAL RESIDENCE OF MALAWI HIGH COMMISIONER TO KENYA

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and international Cooperation would like to correct the article which was published in the “The Nation Newspaper” of Sunday, 5 August 2018, headlined “SHEER WASTE” which is misleading.

The Malawi Government has two properties at the Malawi High Commission in Nairobi, Kenya, with one serving as a Chancery and the other one as an Official Residence. The two properties were acquired in 1990 as unfinished and/ or existing structures and were later redesigned and modified to suit the requirements of the Malawi Government. One of the properties was, thus, redesigned and modified for use as Chancery, while the other one was made into an Official Residence. Accordingly, the properties were used as such until 2005 when the Malawi Government closed the Mission.

The Malawi Government reopened the Embassy in November 2013. By that time, however, both the Chancery and the Official Residence had deteriorated and required major maintenance works. The first to be finished and occupied was the Chancery. Maintenance works on the Official Residence had only been partially done when the current Malawi High Commissioner to Kenya, Her Excellency Mrs. Agrina Mussa decided to take occupancy. In December 2017, armed robbers broke into the compound, taking advantage of all the unfinished maintenance works, including the security fence. The armed robbers held the guards and gardener at gunpoint. It was as a result of this incident that the High Commissioner moved to a rented apartment.

The fact of the matter is that the High Commissioner is renting an apartment for $3,500 a month while the rental entitlement for a High Commissioner in Nairobi is $6500.

The Nation reporter who wrote the article on Sunday, 5th August 2018, had submitted a questionnaire which was responded to accordingly. But the facts in the article are not the ones that were given in the response.

Parliament has approved some funds for the maintenance of the property, the Ministry will work with speed to have the maintenance works completed, once the funds are released by Treasury. When this is done the High Commissioner will vacate the rented premises and return to the Official Residence.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation would like to appeal to the media to use verified facts in the conduct of its work.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation

Lilongwe 3

