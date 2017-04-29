Ministry Of Health Employee Cecelia Khofi Crowned Miss Malawi 2017, Nthanda Manduwi 1st Princess, Yvonne Kamanga 2nd Princess

Beauty and the brains characterised this years’ Miss Malawi Beauty Pageant as 23-year old Cecelia Khofi, a holder of bachelor of science in nutrition obtained from Chancellor College was crowned Miss Malawi 2017 at a thrilling event that took place at the Bingu International Centre last evening.
Cecelia is currently working with the Ministry of Health. Cecilia brags about her unique middle name called Njenjengwa, which means clever and intelligent.
“I was named after my late great grandmother. Until to date, my family believes I am the only Njenjengwa in Malawi, which is very interesting,” she says.
On winning the title, Cecelia says she will use her voice to spur development and betterment of Malawians, especially through girl-child education.
“I believe education is the best weapon in bringing about positive change to our society and that it is the strongest mitigation measure for overpopulation,” says Cecilia.
During the pageantly, Nthanda Lizzie Manduwi , Aged 21, was crowned the First Princess whereas Yvonne Kamanga (23) was crowned the second princess.
Nthanda holds a degree in Social Sciences (double majoring in economics and demography) from the Chancellor College.On the entrepreneurship front, Nthanda is the owner of ChicRedefined Hair Studio, ChicRedefined Online Clothing and Shoe Stores, among others.
Yvonne holds a bachelor’s degree in animal science from Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (Luanar) and is currently finalising her master of science at the same college. The First Lady Dr. Gertrude Mutharika was the guest of honour during the event.
Congrats girls
Miss mw for what?instead of working hard inorder 2 put food on de table and you are busy promoting ntchito za Satana!
So they say she is 23,?….. She z good wat wat bt I dnt like ds lie,…I owez wanna knw de exact age b4 I pursue……wats de reduction percentage? Kkkkkkkkkkkkk
congrates cicilia
Lets Not Be Jelousy Here, Anakakhala Kuti Ndiwachibale Wanu Munakati Chani..? Nkhani Ili Apa Ndiya Miss Malawi, Sizokhuzana Ndiaakazi Anu, Amalawi Bwanji..? Enanu Mungathe Kumachemerera Akazi Anu Mwinanso Ndi Sadaka Yazimuna Mmakwalalamu, Penanso Tisamangochemerera Kwambiri Azikazi Athuwa Amakhala Opoyira, Ungathe Kwasiyira 2000 Yandiwo Upeza Wapanga Chibwenzi Chifukwa Chokuti Waguliridwa Chips Cha K200, Ndiye Musamathe Mau Kwambiri Chifukwa Amene Amadziwa Zowona Zenizeni Za Akazi Anu Amangoseka. CONGRATS MISS MALAWI.
