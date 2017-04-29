Ministry Of Health Employee Cecelia Khofi Crowned Miss Malawi 2017, Nthanda Manduwi 1st Princess, Yvonne Kamanga 2nd Princess

Hail The New Queens In Town

Beauty and the brains characterised this years’ Miss Malawi Beauty Pageant as 23-year old Cecelia Khofi, a  holder of  bachelor of science in nutrition obtained from Chancellor College was crowned Miss Malawi 2017 at a thrilling event that took place at the Bingu International Centre last evening.

Cecelia is currently working with the Ministry of Health. Cecilia brags about her unique middle name called Njenjengwa, which means clever and intelligent.

Cecelia interacts with the First Lady on Wednesday at The Kamuzu Palace

“I was named after my late great grandmother. Until to date, my family believes I am the only Njenjengwa in Malawi, which is very interesting,” she says.

On winning the title,  Cecelia says she will use her voice to spur development and betterment of Malawians, especially through girl-child education.

“I believe education is the best weapon in bringing about positive change to our society and that it is the strongest mitigation measure for overpopulation,” says Cecilia.

During the pageantly, Nthanda Lizzie ManduwiAged 21, was crowned the First Princess whereas Yvonne Kamanga (23) was crowned the second princess.

Nthanda holds a degree in Social Sciences (double majoring in economics and demography) from the Chancellor College.On the entrepreneurship front, Nthanda is the owner of ChicRedefined Hair Studio, ChicRedefined Online Clothing and Shoe Stores, among others.

Yvonne  holds a bachelor’s degree in animal science from Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (Luanar) and is currently finalising her master of science at the same college. The First Lady Dr. Gertrude Mutharika was the guest of honour during the event.

