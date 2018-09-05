Ministry Instructs All Newly Recruited Teachers To Report For Duties On Monday

Ministry of Education, Science and Technology has instructed all newly recruited Initial Primary Teacher Education (IPTE) 10, 11 and Open Distance Learning (ODL) 5 teachers to report for duties to their assigned schools by Monday, September 10.

In a press statement issued on Tuesday, Principal Secretary for Education, Science and Technology, Justin Saidi said teachers who fail to report two weeks after the date will have their positions declared vacant.

“Anyone who does not report within two weeks from the stated date, will be deemed to be no longer interested in holding that post, thereby rendering the position vacant,” Saidi said in the statement.

Meanwhile, Saidi has appealed to all relevant partners to support the newly recruited teachers to enable them settle smoothly in their designated schools.

The ministry commenced the recruitment process for both primary and secondary school teachers under Initial Primary Teacher Education (IPTE) 10, 11 and ODL 5 earlier in August this year.

According to Saidi, the recruitment was part of government’s commitment to improving quality education as demonstrated in the recruitment of primary and secondary school teachers in the last financial year.

“Moreover, the construction of three additional primary teachers training colleges in Rumphi, Mchinji and Chikwawa as well as the establishment of Nalikule College for secondary schools science teachers is a further demonstration of government’s commitment on the same,” he added.

Like this: Like Loading...