Minister, Mayor Satisfied With Progress On Area 24 Road Project: Gives A Thumbs Up To Plem Construction

vations on the quality of the project because some stretch of the road was still faulty. The anomally – according to Plem officials – was due to the carrying out of the project during rainy season which affected compactibilty of the soil along the stretch.

The company promised government that it was going to undertake remedial works on the road using money from their own treasury. And true to their word, Plem has re-worked on the Area 24 road.

All works on the road are expected to finish by the end of June.

Minister of Local Government, Kondwani Nankhumwa, said his team was satisfied with what Plem has done to rectify all problems that ensued.

“We were very sure when we gave the project to Plem Construction that they were going to do a good job. They have an impeccable track record which needs no introduction here in Malawi. People of this area will have one of the best roads in the city,” he told reporters who were part of the site visit.

Plem has carried out huge projects in the country among which are Kamuzu Mausoleum, Nkhatabay District Hospital, and College of Medicine hostels.

Lilongwe Mayor, Desmond Bikoko, was all praises to the project saying the council has managed to give a massive service to the people of Area 24 and surrounding areas.

“As a city council we believe in offering meaningful social services to city residents and visitors. A road of this nature gives our people capacity to grow their businesses and improve their lives. Plem has given us a very good project as per our requirements,” said the Mayor while pleading with residents to keep the facility in good shape by avoiding or reporting vandalism.

President Mutharika’s government has for the past two years been constructing urban roads in all the country’s four cities plus towns and municipalities in a bid to improve road network.

