Minister Goodall Kick-Starts Pre-Budget Consultations

As the next financial year is nearing, Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development Goodall Gondwe has kick started pre-budget consultations meeting.

Spokesperson in the Ministry Of Finance, Joseph Kutengule said the consultations meetings have started in Blantyre at Sunbird Mount Soche Hotel.

He said that the Ministry will receive presentations from various stakeholders. “We are expecting presentation from various stakeholders such as the Chambers of Commerce and Industry (MCCCI), Universities and Economics Association of Malawi (Ecama).

“This consultation meetings will help the government to come up with a reflective budget,” said Kutengule.

The budget consultation meetings are a series of activities conducted annually prior to the formulation of the national budget by the Ministry of Finance, Economic Planning and Development.-(Story by Thumbiko Nyirongo)

