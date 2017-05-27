Minibus Driver Fails To Pay K1million For Causing Death In Mangochi…To Serve 3years In Jail

42 year old minibus driver in Mangochi will serve a 36 months jail term with hard labour for causing death due to reckless driving after failing to pay a fine of K1, 250, 000.00.

Confirming the development on Friday to Malawi News Agency (Mana), Deputy Public Relations Officer (DPRO) for Mangochi Police Station, Sergeant Amina Tepani Daudi, said on March 22, 2017, around 15:00hrs, Vincent Mwanza was driving a Nissan Caravan Minibus registration number BT1381 from the direction of Golomoti heading to Monkey-Bay with sixteen passengers on board.

“Upon arriving at Mpasa Farm, the outer cover of the left tire came off due to speeding and he lost control of the motor vehicle hence the minibus swerved to the extreme side of the road where it overturned three times,” said Daudi.

According to Daudi, five female passengers sustained multiple fractures and head injuries and died on the spot. Two other passengers sustained serious injuries and were rushed to Mangochi District Hospital while nine passengers escaped with minor injuries. The accused on the other hand sustained a minor cut on the head but the minibus was extensively damaged.

In mitigation, Mwanza, who hails from Msampha Village in Tradition Authority (T/A) Mabvwele in Mchinji District pleaded guilty and begged for leniency saying he is the bread winner of his family.

However, passing judgment, First Grade Magistrate Ronald M’bwana expressed his concern over the accused person’s conduct of driving carelessly. (By Hamida Assan, Blantyre, May 26, Mana)

Like this: Like Loading...