Mibawa Television Fires ‘Celebrity’ Geoffrey Kapusa

The ‘No Nonsese’ Managing Director and proprietor of the country’s up and coming urban television station John Nthakomwa of Mibawa TV has fired television personality, Geoffrey Kapusa barely three months after joining the company.

Kapusa is reported to have been fired after writing scathing articles and a letter for allegedly being paid half of his monthly salary after the TV presenter absented himself from work for closer to a month without any explanation.

Authorities at Mibawa Television have confirmed parting ways with Kapusa who was in the past known as ‘Mr Splash’ because of a popular programme, Music Splash that he used to produce and present on the national broadcaster, Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC).

Kapusa was fired from MBC in December 2017 for writing a series of articles in the social media that attacked the Malawi Government and his employer, MBC. He was fortunate to join Mibawa Television almost a month later.

However, it is reported that in January 2018 Kapusa only reported for work for two weeks and disappeared only to reappear at the month end to collect his pay.

A similar occurance is reported to have happened in February where he also worked for two weeks only and disappeared for some personal errands.

Our sources say that when he reappeared at the end of February to collect his salary, the Management of Mibawa could not take any nonsense from Kapusa but gave him money equivalent to the number of days that he showed up at work.

This infuriated Kapusa who took to the social media once again and started attacking Mibawa Management more especially its founder and Managing Director John Nthakomwa describing them as the ‘most inhuman’ that he has ever met.

In his writings, Kapusa described the company as the most undemocratic place of work.

The misbehaviour by Kapusa did not amuse management of Mibawa Television who didn’t hestate but crack a whip on the ‘naughty’ Kapusa. He was fired from Mibawa.

Some media practitioners in the country have described Kapusa’s behaviour as most deplorable despite being famous at some point in Malawi.

Those close to him say that Geoffrey Kapusa prides himself as a celebrity who doesn’t take instructions from anybody.

