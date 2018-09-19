Mia Angry With ‘UTM Propaganda Activists Idriss Ali Nassah & Z Allan Ntata

EXPOSING NEW UTM PROPAGANDA RECRUITS—IDRISS ALI NASSAH & Z ALLAN NTATA

My Fellow Malawians,

It has come to my attention that some United Transformational Movement (UTM) sympathizers masquerading as neutral commentators in the name of Idriss Ali Nassah and Z Allan Ntata, in advancing their UTM agenda, have rolled out a campaign to discredit yours truly.

Idriss Ali Nassah alleges that the isolated cases of confusion and/or internal wrangles emanating from the stiff competition in our ongoing party primary elections is as a result of Sidik Mia interference. On why he is advancing the claim, Nassah submits that in as far as he is concerned, he believes that I am like a dumb person who believes my money can do anything I want. Really? What an insult!

His fellow comrade, Allan Ntata, has in their coordinated and desperate bid to discredit me, also abandoned logic and reasoning and has now proudly assumed the role of a ‘Prophet’. According to this self-declared ‘Prophet’ Ntata, anything not positive that will happen to MCP from tomorrow up to infinity will be because of Sidik Mia. What a load of rubbish from a “learned person.”

My Fellow Malawians,

These two public opinion shapers’, without any justification whatsoever, are trying so hard to paint a picture that Sidik Mia is the worst thing that ever happened to Malawi Congress Party (MCP). Why they are interested in MCP and particularly in discrediting yours truly is for whosoever with intelligence to figure out.

For the record, it is uncharacteristic of the two to censure someone without unimpeachable justifications. In my case, they are just concocting garbage after garbage hoping that the unsuspecting public will buy their propaganda hook, line and sinker.

You may wish to know that so far, their attack on me has backfired as their deficiencies in logic and justifications on their malicious posts against me have been duly exposed by their own friends to be petty and not befitting their calibre.

My fellow Malawians,

The truth of the matter is that the two once upon a time fine minds have recently metamorphosed into UTM Propagandists masquerading as sober analysts. They are men on a mission and it appears they will not relent to launch occasional or frequent assaults aimed at discrediting yours truly.

However, I can assure you that they will not be allowed to manipulate the public with their kindergarten propaganda. The fact is that they cannot claim monopoly of the social media platforms they constantly use to insult, ridicule, vilify, dehumanize and disrespect others to achieve their goals. They won’t go unabated.

I want to put it on record that I take criticism. Many of you here advise and/or criticise us right on this forum. It helps us to improve things we were not doing well. In fact this is why I took a bold step to be on the social media.

However, when learned people like the two gentlemen start to make unsubstantiated claims, you know someone is on a mission of propagating propaganda and/or fake news for some hideous motives. It is therefore my duty to expose it as such.

Sidik Mia

MCP Vice President

Like this: Like Loading...