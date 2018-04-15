MESN Appeals For Speedy Funding Ahead Of 2019polls

The Malawi Electoral Support Network (MESN) says it hopes the Malawi Electoral Commission( MEC) will provide funding to all the electoral stake holders in good time if the 2019 trapartite elections are to be free and fair.

The call is coming at a time when the MEC seems to be struggling to fund the electoral stakeholders in good time.

Steve Duwa, chairman for MESN commenting on the development said as a stake holder they are doing their part that come 2019 things should go on well concerning the upcoming elections.

However, Duwa was quick to point out that the delay in releasing the funds to the electoral stakeholders will have a great impact on the 2019 trapatite elections.

He therefore appealed to MEC to speed up with the funds so that preparations concerning the elections go on well.

“The issues of political violence are all the results of poor civic education,” says Duwa.

It is on this point that he said Malawians needs to know their responsibilities and their rights on elections.

He said these things can be stopped especially if all party supporters are civic educated in good time concerning the dangers of political violence and how best they can tolerate each other in the community.

MESN also contributed voter apathy to lack of civic education.

“Look in the just ended by-elections we had few people who registered and voted,so if we look carefully all these have the basis of poor preparations,” Duwa said.

Duwa also took time to remind all Malawians that it is everybody’s responsibility to make sure that Malawi has a free and fair elections come 2019 by doing the right thing in good time.

MESN has been instrumental in some of the major elections that the country has been having.

Like this: Like Loading...