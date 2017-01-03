“Mere Social Media Gossip”- Khato Civils Deny Donating 52-Seater Marcopolo Bus To Nyasa Big Bullets FC

Khato Civils has come up in the open to deny rumors making rounds that it has donated a multi-million marcopolo bus to Nyasa Big Bullets barely a day after their football rivals Mighty Beforward Wanders got a bus from Luso Tv.

In a telephone interview with Khato Civils PRO Taonga Botolo, he told Malawi Brief that he is not aware of that donation and laughed off the matter.

“Khato Civils would like to refute rumours making rounds that its Executive Chairman, Mr Simbi Phiri has made a donation of 52-seater Marcopolo coach to Nyasa Big Bullets Football Club.”Said Botolo.

He further told our publication that these rumours have no basis and should therefore be treated as mere social media gossip that is just aimed at exciting the football fraternity for sporting fun and after cut his line.

“Treat it as mere social media gossip. There is no grain of truth whatsoever in the rumor making rounds about purported 52 seater bus donation!!”

Social media has been awash with the news that Mchinji Based Business Magnet Ashani Simbi has donated a 52 Seater Makopolo Super Coach coasting K65m to Nyasa Big Bullets at 14.30 of 3/01/2017. Mr Simbi has said that his donation has nothing to do with Bus Ipite Luso TV soccer Fiesta which was finalised in Lilongwe at the state of the art magnificent Bingu National Stadium.

Like this: Like Loading...