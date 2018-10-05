Melania Trump Impressed With Malawi’s National Reading Program

US First Lady Melania Trump has said her visit to Malawi and other African countries is meant to appreciate the success of the programs that the US government is implementing in Africa.

Trump was speaking on Thursday at Chipala Primary school in Lilongwe where she went to appreciate the progress of the National reading program being supported by USAID.

During the visit, Trump presided over the distribution of textbooks symbolising the additional 1.4 million Standard One Chichewa and English textbooks distributed to all primary schools across the country.

Minister of Education, Science and Technology Bright Msaka hailed the relations that exist between Malawi and the United States of America which he said have improved significantly under the leadership of Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika.

He said the national reading program has proved to be beneficial as reading improves quality of education which in the long run improves the country’s human capital.

