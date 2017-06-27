Mega Fraud Trial Of Illovo Sugar Vs PHL Resumes With Re-examination Of Key Witness

Blantyre, June 27: A mega fraud trial in which Illovo Sugar (MW) is accused by its minority shareholder Prudential Holdings Ltd (PHL) of falsifying financial statements and holding information, resumed sitting at the Commercial Court in Blantyre on June 27, with PHL’s chief witness being re-examined by its own lawyers.

In the witness box on Tuesday was Ramesh Savjani, chairman of PHL which last year sued Illovo, accusing it of a series of fraud related charges, including making undisclosed payments to Illovo South Africa and its UK-based parent company Associated British Foods.

Illovo Sugar Malawi is listed on the Malawi Stock Exchange and PHL is the minority shareholder.

PHL wants Illovo Malawi and its 11 directors to disclose commission payments of K355 million ($500,000) and K603 million ($900,000) and the details of transactions and procurement services that attracted a K300 million ($450,000) with Illovo South Africa.

PHL, which is being represented by legal counsel Davis Njobvu and his team from legal firm Savjani and Company, is also asking Illovo to explain on the following transactions and failure to disclose transactions which resulted in the local company paying:

— K122 million interest being payable to Illovo South Africa

—- Selling of sugar worth K10.878 billion and K10.846 billion to Illovo England.

—- Management fees of K2.063 billion payable to Illovo South Africa

— Procurement charges of K9.854 billion and K9.854 billion payable to Illovo South Africa.

— And failure by Illovo Malawi to disclose excessive borrowing which resulted in a bank overdraft which increased by K1.2 billion.

PHL claims the borrowings had no ” commercial rationale and were without any adequate or proper consideration by the board.”

In the summons, PHL is also questioning why a five year management fees agreement signed in 2011 which was to see the local company paying $30,000 every month to Illovo South Africa was revised to $4.5 million per year. PHL argues that there was no evidence that proper consulrations were made with board of directors.

Senior Counsel Shabir Latif, who is defending Illovo Malawi, will parade 13 witness, while PHL will have only three witnesses, who include its chairman Savjani.

The PHL chief told the court on June 27 when he was being re-examined by its own lawyers led by Njobvu, that the revision of the management fee from $30,000 a month to $4.5 million was “unjust and reasonably unfair” as it was not considered and approved by the board but by the management team of Illovo South Africa.

He said the value of the agreement was pegged in US dollars and that inflation in MK could not be coated to inflation rates in USD.

“The fee fixed in US dollar is different to a fee in Kwacha terms. Inflation rates are different. Its zero in USD,” he said.

Savjani said there was no board resolution nor board minutes for the rates revision, made in 2013.

He said it was Illovo South Africa who were the “beneficiaries” under the management agreement.

Answering a host of questions from Njobvu, the PHL chair said it was executives of Illovo South Africa who were members of the audit committee of Illicit Malawi who made decisions, saying it was ” not normal for that to happen.”

He said the Illovo South Africa MD was not supposed to chair an audit committee of the local company, but there was need to elect an independent chair among Illovo’s non- executive directors to chair the audit committee.

He said the function of an audit committee was to “act as an independent check on management regarding the conduct of financial affairs of Illovo Sugar Malawi.”

He said Illovo Sugar Malawi was ” being treated as a branch of Illovo South Africa.”

He said despite no approval from tax collector MRA of the revised management fees, Illovo South Africa continued to receive revised management fees of K2 billion and procurement fees if K10 billion in 2013 and 2015.

He said:”These were pretty significant proportion of turnover of the company.”

Hearing before Justice John Katsala will continue on June 29.

Financial and legal experts believe the litigation will act as an acid test for Malawi’s financial, legal, tax, forex and stock exchange laws.

