Meet Eli Njuchi: A 16-year-old artist with a mellow reggae tune

The country’s music arena keeps on evoking with people’s choice of music being diversified due to stiff competition on the market. But there are some artists that are emerging and regarded force of reckon amid the rapid changing music industry, which is characterised by copycats, covers and bubblegum music.

Counting from one to ten using your fingers the number of talented reggae dancehall artists in Malawi, Eli Njuchi is one rare gem to listen to if his unique touch is anything to go by.

Good voice is equal to good music and career advancement. People do not only fall in love with music due to its intriguing melody or groove, but also lyrics that are bound to appetize the ear and soathes the soul.

And perhaps, this is the description of Eli Njuchi who has a good-natured voice which distinguishes him from chuffs and noisemakers that have clattered the country’s music industry.

He has joined the bandwagon of other talented artists such as award-winning Purple C of ‘Hot Like Sun’ fame, Malinga Mafia, Trumale, Saint, Blasto, Blak Jak, Jay Jay C, Provoice, just to mention but a few.

Born Chifuniro Constantine Magalasi, Eli Njuchi is a Lilongwe-based youthful artist who has embarked on a music journey with a bang. He trades under Njuchi Stingdem Music stable, which boasts of other gifted members like Prince Musiq.

Eli Njuchi has become popular with such tracks as ‘Girl Friend’s Friend’, ‘Hakunamatata’ (which features Hip hop artist Toast), ‘Far Weh Me Come From’, ‘Sabwelera’, ‘Iweyo’, ‘Kufooka’ and ‘Illuminati’.

Trademarks are significant element of music culture. Artists answer to specific nicknames or trademarks to propel own brands and image.

But why Eli Njuchi?

“I believe I make music that connects with peoples’ hearts through their ears. As we all know, a Bee is one type of an insect that works hard on what it is best, making honey.

Bees also have unity among themselves when working.They have the knowledge to protect themselves from being harmed by using their sting. Therefore, I and my team choose to be called Njuchi because we share the same attributes of Njuchi.

We focus on what we are good at. And we are hard workers,” said Eli Njuchi.

He added that they have got unity to make good and sweet music like honey.

Said Eli Njuchi: “People respect us because we sting like bees.”

Eli Njucji started recording music in 2015 when he was 13 years old. He said he was inspired by the pain and struggles of life to express them through melodies.

Eli Njuchi went through the corridors of Mkwichi secondary school in Lilongwe and he is planning to enrol for tertiary studies.

