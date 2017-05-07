Meet 2017 Namisa Media Awards Winners…As Albert Shara, Deogratias M’mana, Joseph Mwale, Rebbecca Chimjeka, Bob Kabango, ZBS, Times Shine Again

2017 NAMISA ANNUAL MEDIA AWARDS
World Press Freedom Day (WPFD)
Bingu International Conference Centre, Lilongwe, Saturday 6th May, 2017
1.0 Introduction
In February this year, MISA Malawi Chapter invited Journalists to submit their published work for
the 2016/17 MISA Malawi Annual Media Awards. These Awards are given out in May every year
as part of the celebrations to mark World Press Freedom Day (WPFD). The 2016/17 awards include 6 new categories to uplift the quality and standards of reporting on HIV/AIDS under the Red ribbon awards sponsored by the National AIDS Commission (NAC);
Reporting medicines award sponsored by the Central Medical Stores Trust (CMST), Best
agriculture journalist of the year award sponsored by Multi-Seeds Company; Safety and security
journalist of the year award sponsored by Petroleum Importers Limited (PIL), Best arts journalist of
the year award, sponsored by Multichoice Malawi and Best Girl Child Education sponsored by
Save the Children.
In total, the 2016/17 awards have 28 categories, 11 of which cater for both print and electronic
media. Judges for the 2016/17 awards considered entries under the following categories:
a) New Categories:
b) Red Ribbon Awards: Print and Electronic
c) Reporting Medicines Award: Print and Electronic
d) Best Agriculture Journalist of the Year Award: Print and Electronic
e) Safety and Security: Print and Electronic
f) Best Arts Journalist of the Year Award: Print and Electronic
g) Best Girl Child Journalist of the Year Award: Print and Electronic
Further, tonight we’ll recognise journalistic output under the following broad categories.
b) US Embassy/MISA Categories:
1. Best Radio Talk Show Host of the Year Award
2. Best Blogger of the Year Award
3. Best Columnist of the Year Award
c) MISA Malawi Traditional Awards
4. Investigative Journalist of the Year: Print and Electronic
5. Photojournalist of the Year
6. Business and Economics Journalist of the Year: Print and Electronic
7. Tourism Journalist of the Year Award: Print and Electronic
8. ICT Journalist of the Year Award: Print and Electronic
9. Education Journalist of the Year: Print and Electronic
10. Human Rights Journalist of the Year: Print and Electronic
11. Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Journalist of the Year: Print and
Electronic
12. Sports Journalist of the Year
13. Chichewa Journalist of the Year
14. The Best Public Infrastructure Management Journalist of the Year
15. Best Farm Radio Programme of the Year Award,
As usual, MISA Malawi also recognizes:
1. Overall winner
2. Life-time achiever
3. Media House of the Year Award: Print and Electronic
Judges for these awards looked for a number of factors including the following:
1. Impact,
2. Analysis and investigation,
3. Courage
4. Originality
5. Gender awareness and
6. Consistency
For the Red Ribbon Awards, Judges also looked at Relevance of the story, Knowledge of the
At this point, I would like to appreciate the work done by the 2016/17 Committee of judges. It was a
lot of work to read, listen and watch ….. entries for these awards. The committee comprised:
1. Wisdom Chimgwede, renowned journalist – Chief Judge
2. Lewis Msasa, Corporate Affairs Manager at TEVETA and former chairperson of MISA
Malawi. 3. Eunice Chipangula, a veteran journalist currently Deputy Secretary for Lands, Housing and
Urban Development – Deputy Chief Judge
4. Ellard Manjawira, Head of Department of Journalism and Media Studies, The Polytechnic,
University of Malawi
5. Wiza Mwenitete – Audit Supervisor, Pricewaterhouse and member of the NGC
6. Isabel…. – Elizabeth Glacier Paediatric Aids Foundation
7. Joel Suzi, Head of Behaviour Change Interventions at the National Aids Commission (NAC)
8. Aubrey Chikungwa, National Director, MISA Malawi, Secretary to the committee.
In our assessment of the 2016/17 entries, we noted several issues which we thought need to be
addressed to improve our work as judges, as well as the standard of Journalism in the country:
1. Length of recordings – some of the electronic entries were very long. A long recording is not
bad per se but such a recording needs to be exciting and appealing.
2. Multiple entries per category- Most people submitted over 5 entries per category instead of
the recommended two. It’s important to follow guidelines and submit two entries per
category. Judges, therefore, only focussed on two entries per individual per category. The
others were not considered.
3. Aside of that, others submitted their entries after the closing date. Worse still, others
re-submitted last year’s entries. In both cases, judges disqualified such entries.
4. Some of the stories left a lot to be desired in terms of quality. This is especially true for
specialised fields such as HIV/AIDS, business and economics, among others. This points to
the need for more training in some fields, but also a need for in-house coaching. 5. Need to encourage specialisation to ensure more quality and informed stories
Business and economics Journalist of the Year: Print
Malawi’s economy is agro-based. Despite agriculture being the mainstay of most economies in
Africa especially Malawi it is estimated that less than half of the population of farmers produce for
commercial purposes. But this is the story that narrates how small scale farmers in one of the
districts from initiatives that link them with markets and extension services. The depth of interviews
was evident in the content and likely effort the reporter put into this report. This is a story that gives
hope to Malawians that with proper socioeconomic interventions, Malawians could easily be
extricated from the shackles of poverty.
Prize: Top of the art Lap Top courtesy of Airtel Malawi
Presenter: Representative of Airtel Malawi
Winner: Rebecca Chimjeka
Winning article: Rethinking farmer’s market linkages, Nation Publications
Business and Economics Journalist of the Year: Electronic
She tells a business and economic story in an environment where uncreative minds would hardly
think of people thriving in business. Think of a refugee who came to Malawi escaping conflict and
as years passed, he realizes that life was even tougher at a refugee camp. He calls it near death.
Then, he remembers that he has a skill and starts making music instruments, selling them locally in
Malawi and even exporting them to different parts of the world. From mere survival, he is now a
tycoon and has since relocated to Australia where refugees are not confined to camps and hopes,
his business will soon boom.
Prize: Top of the art Lap Top courtesy of Airtel Malawi
Presenter: A representative of Airtel Malawi
Winning article: A Dzaleka refugee who ekes a living from building and exporting guitars
Winner: Tadala Kaledzera, ZBS Television
2. Human Rights Journalist of the Year: Print – Msasa
Imagine this; a woman loses her husband due to death. Two years after the death, she finds new
love with the hope of getting married again. But she soon realises that she cannot have a sexual
relationship another man because her departed husband did the unimaginable to her. his is story
of a young woman who at the age of 18 got married and after three years in their marriage the man
migrated to South Africa in search of greener pasture. Little did she know that before departing for
South Africa, the husband had put a “spell” to protect his own. Unfortunately, the husband died in a
car crash in South Africa. She consulted herbalists for a cure her problem but five years had since
passed with no solution in sight. People in the village poke fun at her. The woman, now 26 years
old, has eventually given up hope that she will one day enjoy her conjugal rights, again and since
resigned to the fate of living under permanent disorder.
Prize: Top of the art lap top courtesy of Centre for the Development of People (CEDEP)
Presenter: Representative of CEDEP
Winning article: Wife Locking: evil haunting Malawian women
Winner: Yohane Symon, published in The Daily Times.
Human Rights Journalist of the Year: Electronic
This TV piece did not only send judges into a noisy silence, but it is so sumptuous that it has
captured the appetite of Human Rights Defenders who have since taken it on board for their
advocacy work. The journalists tell of the plight of people living with a not so common disability, but
nonetheless a disability that affects those living with it in ways, unimaginable. If those living with
such a disability are school going, this story tells us, toilets are almost no-go zones for fear of
ridicule exacted at them by the unsensitized colleagues. This, is a Human Rights story, told with a
human face. The authors richly deserve this award.
Prize: Top of the art lap top courtesy of Centre for the Development of People
Presenter: Delegate from Centre for the Development of People
Winning article: The Plight of the Intersex
Winner: Suzgo Chitete & Denis Nliwasa
3. Education Journalist of the Year: Print – wisdom
Hard to believe but this is a reality. As Malawi grapples with a high teacher-pupil ratio, government
is losing funds training thousands of teachers who abandon the profession for other pathways. This
is a story of a government that used MK10.4 billion to train 10,000 teachers and then, leave them
loafing until most of them have either changed careers or entered the private sector while public
schools have no teachers. A sad reality of policies left to dust.
Prize: Top of the art laptop courtesy of the Civil Society Education Coalition (CSEC).
Presenter: Representative of CSEC
Winning article: As government ignores policy, teachers flee
Winner: Albert Shara, The Nation
Education Journalist of the Year: Electronic
With the rising levels of unemployment, the music in town these days is about the need for the
young generation to think entrepreneurship and forget about white color jobs. But seems we have
not defined this concept well enough for our youths to appreciate their limits. As a result, some
enterprising minds at one of the constituent colleges of the University of Malawi have turned
college property into personal investment. They are middlemen secretly selling university
accommodation to those who fail to access campus rooms. This reporter goes investigative until
he gets his own.
Prize: Top of the art lap top courtesy of Civil Society Education Coalition.
Presenter: Representative from CSEC
Winning article: Students selling accommodation at Chancellor College
Winner: Innocent Kumchedwa, Maziko Radio
4. Girl Child Education Journalist of the Year: Print
One out of every two girls in Malawi is married before celebrating their 18th birthday. The recently
passed law proposing change in child age fixes 18 as the minimum age of marriage for girls and
boys, addressing a major shortfall in Malawi’s efforts to protect girls against child marriage. But the
winning article in this new category tells us that while the world celebrated with Malawi on the
amendment girls at some corner along the shores of Lake Malawi, are still crying for help because
parents and traditional leaders there, are not paying attention. Many girls are still being married off
at a tender age, some as young as 11, denying them an opportunity to continue with their
education.
Ladies and gentlemen, the winner of the inaugural Girl Child Education Journalist of the Year
Award Print category 2017 …
Prize: Top of the art laptop courtesy of Save the Children.
Presenter: Representative of Save the Children
Winner: Bobby Kabango, Nation on Sunday
Winning article: Puberty is a crime in Chilipa
Girl Child Education Journalist of the Year: Electronic- Eunice
Describing this piece as revealing and touching, our judges praised the depth of work, the artistry
in language use that tells a usual and known problem of unfriendly primary school environments, in
a way that hooks an enthusiastic eye.
The story does not only reveal hardships leaners go through, generally, but it disaggregates the
effect such environments have on the girl child. It is not a mere regurgitation of programmatic
language of donors and NGOs, but simply, a piece of excellent TV journalism where visuals
buttress words of mouth to create a lasting impression bound together by rich research.
Prize: Top of the art lap top courtesy of Save the Children.
Presenter: Representative from Save the Children
Winning article: Effects of Schools that are not child friendly
Winner: Alick Ponje, Times Television
5. Water and Sanitation: Print Catgory – Eunice
Water is life, and when it is scarce especially in rural areas the burden of searching wherever it
could be available rests on women as mothers. In some areas, water scarcity become so critical
that women travel long distances in search of water and in the process spend many hours away
from the home. In the process women barely sleep or spend quality time with their families.
Conventional wisdom would have been appreciation by husbands for this effort. But this story says
the men were irritated that women were giving too many excuses that they were fetching water
even in the dead of the night. This, has broken marriages.
Prize: Top of the art HP Laptop courtesy of Wash Network
Presenter: A representative from Wash Network
Winning article: Water woes wrecking marriages in Phalombe
Winner: Josophine Chinele, The Daily Times
Water and Sanitation: Electronic – Eunice
Drawing on a long told and tired story of the not-so-well-cared-for dumpsites in the country’s cities
and towns, the reporter realizes that talking of a dumpsite to our authorities would fall on the
usually deaf ears. He realizes the need to tell this story from an angle that empowers communities
to push authorities for action from a point of information. Evidence based advocacy. His research
links him up with environmentalists who delve into a deeper study that tells of a deeper danger
residents face drinking, bathing from water sources around this particular dumpsite. Death is the
ultimate. This story and the scientific study report are now the strength of the case residents
surrounding this dumpsite, have pushed for ages. They now have evidence with which to push City
Council authorities to either move the dumpsite or take good care of it.
Prize: Top of the art laptop from WES Network
Presenter: A representative from WES Network
Winning article: Why residents should be angry with BCC over Mzedi Dumpsite
Winner: Thomas Kachere of MIJ FM
6. Investigative Journalist of the Year: Print Category – Lewis
Corruptions in the country seems to slowly but surely taking a centre stage in the national
discourse. The story exposes abuse of power by some officers in the public sector who abuse their
positions by indulging in corrupt practices. When the story was published it left the public
wondering as to whether there will ever be an end to corruption in this country. In the story a
senior public officer decides to enrich himself hiding behind public procurement regulations. Good
Prize presenter: A representative of Old Mutual Malawi
Winning article: RA boss awards own firm K217M contract
Winner: Deogratias M’mana, Malawi News
Investigative Journalist of the Year: Electronic Category
It is not only the issue exposed by this story, but the depth and detail whuich told the judges of the
amount of effort put into this piece of journalism. This investigative report exposed an extreme
case of poor waste management. It was about a deliberate practice by one lodging place in one of
the country’s cities, which was flashing off human waste direct from toilets into an open drainage, contriving city by-laws but also endangering people’s lives because it is located very close to a
market and residential area. The report prompted the city council to close down the facility.
Prize: Top of the art Lap Top courtesy of Old Mutual Malawi
Prize presenter: A representative of Old Mutual
Winning article: On Kalanje Resthouse
Winner: Thomas Kachere, Malawi Institute of Journalism (MIJ) Radio
7. Photojournalist of the Year – Lewis
It is said that a picture tells a thousand words. This is an expose where a journalist takes us
through his lens to 14 villages in some rural part of the country where people believe have no
reason to be part of Malawi. The photojournalist braved the distance that saw him abandoning his
car after driving for about 20km from the main road and jumping on a bicycle only to disembark
after 15km as the path got too narrow for a bicycle. All that to capture in pictures the plight of these
villagers. He meets a community recovering from the shock of losing a loved one to the marauding
beasts.
Prize: cash MK300,000
Presenter: A representative of Gift of the Givers Foundation
Winning Picture: Through Bobby’s Lens
Winner: Bobby Kabango
8. Chichewa Journalist of the Year – Print – Wisdom
Koma zina ukaona Kamba anga mwaladi ndithu. Inu mudayamba mwaganizapo
kuti galimoto mkukhala chitolokosi? Ambilife timakhulupilira kuti munthu
akakhala mmanja mwa polisi, amakhala mkachipinda kobisika komanso
kotetezedwa bwino. Koma nkhani mtolankhani opambana mu gawo ili,
akufotokonza mozama za nkhani yodabwitsa iyi.
Prize: 150,000 in cash
Presenter: Representative of gift of the givers
Winning article: Apolisi asandutsa galimoto kukhala chitolokosi by Bobby
Kabango wa Nation on Sunday
Winner: Bobby Kabango,Nation on Sunday
9. Chichewa Category electronic
Akulu akulu, uyu mkatundu madzi. Nthawi zina umati mwina pali nkhani zina zomwe zingamveka
bwino mchingerezi. Koma momwe mkulu uyu adayithakulira nkhani yokhudza alimi a fodya
ang’onoangono, ma judge anthu adagwidwa dzanzi, kenako mkudza mwetulira, onse mkungoti,
utolankhani wa Chichewa koma uwu.
Ladies and gentlemen, this is a beautiful TV piece done in beautiful Chichewa. In Many instances
one would think certain stories are better done in English, but this particular journalist proved us
wrong. How use of Chichewa to describe the reality facing smallholder tobacco farmers sent into
total silence, before eventually, all judges unanimously concluded that this is beautiful journalism.
Winning article: Akutuwa akuyenga Mafuta
Prize: 150,000
Presenter: Representative of gift of the givers
Winner: Noel Mkubwi, Zodiak Television
10.Sports Journalist of the Year – Eunice
This story is a result of the journalist’s inquisitive eye, a piece full of life packaged from the
reporter’s passion for details otherwise forgotten. It is a tale of Malawi’s football greats who have
made headlines elsewhere, but their home. A story of how one region of the country has produced
Malawi’s celebrated footballers and yet teams there remain starved of talent.
Prize: MK150,000
Presenter: TEVETA Representative Winner: A region robbed of talent?
Winning article: Pledge Jali, Nation on Sunday
11.The Hennox Mazengera
Financial Journalist of the Year: Print – Eunice
In a country with lending rates as high as 40%, and banks demanding sureties larger than life, it
may not be naïve to think that citizens will not find other means of survival including illegal ways
such as usury, the business of loan shacks. In Malawi, this is now a growing and thriving business
among those who cannot afford to borrow from the commercial banks due to lack of security.
The winning story captures the attention of the reader in the way the loan shacks use deceptive
methods such as switching off their phones or disappearing from their usual places of business to
attract additional interest.
Prize: dell laptop Presenter: Representative from ICAM
Winning article: Loan Sharks
Winner: Josophine Chinere, Time Group
Financial Journalist of the Year: Electronic – Eunice
This article tells of the irony of how a government keeps preaching that the private sector is the
engine of economic growth, and yet in practice conducting itself in ways that stifle the same.
Prize: dell laptop Presenter: Representative from ICAM
Winning article: Private sector debt repayment blues
Winner: William Kumwembe, Times TV
12.Agriculture Journalist of the Year Award: Print
This is a story of how government’s laxity in providing solutions to problems in agriculture has sent
some smallholder farmers into deeper poverty. Imagine a situation where a farmer built a decent
house, bought a motorcycle, sent children to school, bought clothes, all out of proceeds from this
crop. And then, suddenly, comes a disease. Government realized 22 years ago, that the only
solution was to uproot all infected crops. Farmers resisted and government sat back. A few years
down the line, the entire crop population is wiped out the once upon a time village rich are down to
zero.
Prize: A state of the art laptop courtesy of multi-seeds
Presenter: Dr Ibrahim Benedicto CEO and Mr Madalitso Mijiga, marketing manager Winner: Feston Malekezo
Winning article: “Once Upon a time, there was banana, Daily Times
Agriculture Journalist of the Year Award: Electronic
You see, sometimes when you enjoy that cooling ice-cream, a glass of creamy milking, you would
think well, it’s my way of life. Most likely, very few would sit back and think of the kind of struggles
those producing that milk go through. The description of that which milk consumers don’t see, the
depth, the human interest and the gender touch that made up this winning entry, was enough to
capture the attention of our judges.
Prize: Dell Laptop
Presenter: Multi-Seeds Company Dr Ibrahim Benedicto CEO and Mr Madalitso Mijiga, marketing
manager
Winning article: STRUGGLES OF A DIARY FARMER
Winner: Whytone Kapasule, Time Radio
Best Public Infrastructure Management Journalist of the Year Award: Print –
Her investigation paints a picture of shrinking businesses and patients suffering all because
authorities either do not really care or have not cared to explain why work has not started to fix a
critical infrastructure is as far as water transport is concerned. The over 32-year-old pontoon
submerged in Nkhata Bay due to old age. Over a year now, no one seems to care the fact that
businesspeople, patients and tourists alike, now must pay more to reach vessels which can no
longer dock closer for easy access. That, in turn, has also meant that sugar, example, should sale
at a price way hire on Likoma and Chizumulo Islands as business people aim to recoup their
investment. And this may continue longer because a cabinet minister suggests that government
has no resources.
Prize: Top of the art Dell Laptop courtesy of Construction Sector Transparency Initiative (CoST)
Presenter: Representative from CoSt
Winning article: A year later, Nkhata Bay Jetty still in shambles
Winner: Martha Chirambo of Nation Publications Limited
Best Public Infrastructure Management Journalist of the Year Award: Electronic
This piece is not only a stein reminder of why it is a waste of time to trust politicians on their
development promises, but it is also an epitome of how less politicians care about people suffering.
The story is one of the many about unfulfilled road projects, but the way the reporter brings out the
human face, draws a picture of that which politicians will always dispute. Ladies and gentlemen,
pregnant women along this road do not only give birth under shrubs, but die on their way to
hospital because ambulances cannot reach their homes, agricultural produce of over three
seasons is either rotting or gets sold for peanuts because farmers cannot access transport to
proper markets. Three consecutive presidents have not only pledged this road, but one even laid a
foundation stone, while dully authorized loan funds cannot be accounted for.
Prize: Top of the art HP Laptop courtesy of Construction Sector Transparency Initiative (CoST)
Presenter: Representative from CoSt
Winner: Titus Linzie of YFM
Winning article: The long cry for Machinga-Chingale Road
14.Farm Radio Program of the Year Award
All entries in this category took our judges to the village. Great gender balance and great issues.
All of them, clearly stage managed. But it is not only the village voice that qualifies this entry as a
winning Farm Radio program 2017. It is the thought clearly visible in scripting for this program. The
producer and presenter demonstrated knowledge of the subject matter. Their interviews were well
purposed to extract necessary information for the audience. The flow and language use, superb.
Prize: Top of the art laptop courtesy of Farm Radio Malawi
Presenter: Farm Radio Trust Chairperson Baldiwin Chiyamwaka
Winning article: Liu la Mlimi
Winner: Bashir Amin of MBC Radio 1
Safety and Security Journalist of the Year Award: Print
Now, ladies and gentlemen, stories of people living with stray bullets in their bodies have been
written in Malawi media for so long, but when such a story is written by a journalist with passion for
smallest detail, it tells a deeper meaning. Such is the impact you feel reading of how a then
14-year-old school boy who suffered due to state negligence in using guns without due regard to
the safety of surrounding communities. A bullet meant to gun down a wild anima strayed into the
stomach of a primary school learner forcing his bowels to come out. To date, seven years down
the line, he still lives with the bullet in his stomach, the effects of which include memory loss
leading to poor grades in class. Moreover, to this date, government has not respected a 2011 court
order to compensate the boy
Prize: Top of the art laptop courtesy of Petroleum Importers Limited (PIL)
Presenter: A representative of PIL
Winning article: How government’s negligence ruined Salifya
Winner: Joseph Mwale of Nation Publications Limited
Safety and Security Journalist of the Year Award: Electronic
The impact of this TV report is not in its resultant effects. It is in the reporter’s ability to report on
road accidents from an angle that leaves you crying. Crying, not because you are seeing
mishandled blood visuals, but a picture from an angle largely neglected by many journalists – the
suffering of a surviving minor whose mother has not only been pronounced dead, but also no one
has claimed her body two months down the line. Even worse when eye witnesses suspect that the
mother was a foreigner. And then, this reporter takes you to Mzuzu, Lilongwe and Blantyre just to
emphasise the need for care on roads of Malawi.
Prize: Top of the art laptop courtesy of Petroleum Importers Limited (PIL)
Presenter: A representative of PIL
Winning article: The ugly face of road carnage
Winner: Aston Gondwe of MBC TV
Red Ribbon Journalist of the Year: Print
As a result of collective efforts amongst all stakeholders, Malawi continues to make significant
strides in the national response to HIV and AIDS. Number of new infections has dropped; the size
of population living with HIV has stabilized; many people living with HIV are on treatment which has
translated into steady reduction of AIDS related deaths; and as we all may also be aware, Malawi
is globally recognized as a star performer in preventing mother to child transmission and treatment,
popularly known as PMTCT Option B+. The winning journalist presented an exceptionally clear,
thorough analysis of the progress that our country has made in taming the pandemic, and
eventually attaining zero new infections, zero HIV related deaths and zero stigma by 2030.
Prize: A state of the art HP Laptop from National Aids Commission (NAC)
Presenter: NAC Boarder commissioner Andrew Kaponya
Winning article: Once unstoppable, HIV monster is in the cage
Winner: Brian Ligomeka of the Blantyre Newspapers Limited
Best Red Ribbon Journalist of the Year: Electronic
While basic knowledge about transmission, prevention and treatment of HIV and AIDS is high
among the general population in Malawi, there are still other aspects that are not well understood
by many. One of these is about HIV discordant couples; partners in long-term sexual relationship
where one partner is HIV-infected and the other is not.
The judges were impressed by how the entrant explores the subject of HIV discordance. The
winner manages to tackle the usually difficult subject and package it for ease understanding by the
audience. The winner engages partners in HIV discordant relationships sharing their real life
experiences, including how they have overcoming challenges, anxieties, supporting each other and
living normal lives.
Prize: A state of the art HP Laptop from NAC
Presenter: NAC Executive Director Mr. Davie Kalomba
Winning article/episode: HIV Discordant Couples
Winner: Eunice Shame, MBC Radio 1
Paediatric and HIV Journalist of the year – print
According to UNAIDS, 84,000 children in Malawi, under the age of 15, are living with HIV.
Approximately 58,000 HIV-positive women give birth annually, and without any intervention an
estimated 17,400 infants will be born with HIV each year.
Media is a powerful storytelling tool that has the ability to reach, educate and can positively
motivate audiences to seek ways to empower themselves to get involved in the fight against
HIV/AIDS. The Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation supports the category of “Best
Pediatric and Adolescent HIV Journalist of the Year” as a way to inspire journalists to concentrate
on important topics such as pediatric HIV and to foster open dialogue about HIV/AIDS and
challenge stigmas that arise from lack of education about the epidemic. EGPAF believes that
media is a critical partner and is committed to encouraging reliable, evidence-based, and factual
journalism to sustain momentum in the effort to end AIDS in children.
Paediatric and HIV Journalist of the Year: Print
The winning story is on something uncomfortable to talk about in relation to reproductive health.
The investigations and depth in this article is so impressive, a clear evidence of how far the
reporter went in talking to both official and other sources. The piece stands as a call to action for
increased attention to female reproductive health and HIV/AIDS.
Prize: A state of the art HP Laptop from Elizabeth Glazer Paediatric Health Foundation
Presenter: Isabel Representative from Elizabeth Glazer Paediatric Health Foundation
Winning article: Leaves in Underwear
Winner: Albert Shara, Nation Publications Limited
Best Paediatric and HIV Journalist of the Year: Electronic
The investigation in this article brings out the suffering of children born of mothers in a certain
proffession. The piece speaks about variety of risks for both the children in the environment, and
for their mothers. The amount of analysis exposes high STI and HIV risk for women and children
working in the trade. The story concludes with a demand to the audience, asking for increased law
enforcement and action to protect the lives of children being abused by the commercial sex
industry, either as young girls working in it or as children with working mothers.
Prize: A state of the art HP Laptop from Elizabeth Glazer Paediatric Health Foundation
Presenter: Isabel Representative from Elizabeth Glazer Paediatric Health Foundation
Winning article: Relegated to Objects. Winner: Wilson Henry of Zodiak
19. Reporting Medicines Journalist of the Year Award: Print
In this article, the reporter tells us of the agony of a loving father forced on a hunt for Panadol syrup
to save the life of a day old, his only son. This is a story of patients and guardians, particularly the
poor, living with the reality of seeing their loved ones in agony and slowly dying because they can’t
find prescribed drug. Meanwhile, this is in a district where health officials have no money to
procure further stocks. The depth, language use and analysis in this article richly qualify it for the
medicines award.
Prize: Dell laptop
Presenter: CMST CEO Feston kaupa
Winner: John Chirwa, The Nation
Winning article: When hospitals are on life support
Reporting Medicines Journalist of the Year: Electronic – Lewis
The winning article, presents and analyses a pathetic situation about a particular service in the
health sector, in a professional manner. The reporter brings into it the realities of human suffering
in the absence of provision of appropriate health care, various voices of concern and how serious
the situation currently is affecting individuals, and in turn families as a whole. It in the end highlights
the need for Government to act on the matter urgently.
Prize: Dell Laptop Presenter: CMST CEO Feston Kaupa
Winning article: Abandoned to Die
Winner: Raphael Mlozoa, ZBS
20.Tourism Journalist of the Year: Print – Eunice
A journey to a tourist site such as a lake is supposed to be as enjoyable as the fun to be at the
leisure destination. But for one journalist, a trip from Blantyre to Cape Maclear in Mangochi was a
nightmare. During the entire journey, his vehicle swerved from the left lane of the road to the right
lane, trying to dodge potholes. Although driving cautiously, he ended up hitting close to forty pot
holes as counted by a son who was with him in the car. While Malawi has magnificent tourist sites,
a number of factors such as poor infrastructure mirrored in dilapidated road network discourage fun
seekers from visiting such places. The Malawi case is corroborated by 2015 Africa tourism Monitor
report which noted that transport infrastructure is one of the key constraints limiting growth of the
tourism sector.
Prize: 150,000
Presenter: TEVETA
Winner: Brian Ligomeka
Winning article: 39 potholes on the road to Malawi’s tourism paradise, The Daily Times
Tourism Journalist of the Year: Electronic
This reporter chronicles challenges the Malawi tourism sector is facing with a special focus on the
not-so-welcoming face of Malawi Airports that seem to undo the accolade, Warm Heart of Africa.
The selection of stakeholders interviewed, use of reporter’s own observations and analysis make
this a 2017 Tourism Electronic Category winning entry.
Prize: 150,000
Presenter: TEVETA
Winning article: The Malawi Airports Puzzle
Winner: Innocent Kumchedwa of Maziko Radio
21.Best ICT Journalist of the Year: Print – wisdom
Advancements in ICT hardware and software are making cell phones an
indispensable tool. Cell phones through mobile money services are expanding
the reach of financial services more than traditional bricks–andmortar banking
The judges were impressed with how the winner articulated how mobile
money has transformed the livelihood of a single mother in rural Malawi who
was discouraged by commercial banks from opening an account because of her
lack of such things like a passport and other forms of identification. Mobile
phones emoney wallet has since been a convenient bank in her pocket that has
enabled the growth of her business.
Prize: Huawei Mate 8 smartphone, MIFi for internet Access, Bluetooth speakers , power bank, and
20000 airtime courtesy of TNM
Presenter: Representative from TNM
Winner: Brian Ligomeka Winning article: ICT turns pockets into convenient banks
Best ICT Journalist of the Year: Electronic
The winning article, while hailing the introduction of new technologies in the country, outlines the
negative effects they are causing to various services and exposes the root cause behind it. It
engages all important stakeholders and provides a well articulated and balanced outline, in a
professional manner. The winning article is about the failing and unreliable network for various
service transactions in Malawi.
Prize: Huawei Mate 8 smartphone, MIFi for internet Access, Bluetooth speakers , power bank, and
20000 airtime courtesy of TNM
Presenter: Representative from TNM
Winning article: Unreliable network services in Malawi
Winner: Mphatso Kakoma, Times Group
22.Best Arts Journalist of the Year: Print – Lewis
When an art story is artistically written and in an excellent way, it becomes a true reflection of art.
This is what the winning story in this category has demonstrated itself, painting a picture of a
subject, capturing the reader’s interest with persuasion to read on, bringing the past into the
present, about a gem that had been lost.
Prize: Top of the art Decoder courtesy of Multi-choice Malawi
Presenter: Representative from Multi-choice
Winning article: IzekiI – Portrait of a Comedy Colossus
Winner: Charles Mpaka, Daily Times
Best Arts Journalist of the Year: Electronic
No winner. Entries were of poor standards
Prize:
Presenter:
Winning article:
Winner:
23.Best Democracy and good governance Journalist of the Year: Print
When a new company is being established, there are usually high expectations among people in
the area the entity is being set up. This was the feeling in 2007 among communities in
Mwabulambo in the area of Paramount Chief Kyungu in Karonga upon learning that a Norwegian
mining company would be coming to the area for coal mining business. The people expected
social amenities such as a school, hospital, boreholes, and road network. But as of 2013 there was
nothing on the ground that prompted the community to sign a memorandum of understanding
(MOU) with the company binding it to develop infrastructure in the area. By 2014 the company’s
only contribution was one primary school block. Come 2015 the company suspended its operations
citing low prices of on the market, poor quality of coal and high production costs. The community
was left furious and frustrated because it felt deceived and played upon.
Prize: Top of the art HP Laptop courtesy of NICE
Presenter: Representative from NICE
Winning article: Promising lies: Mpata, Mwabulambo people duped
Winner: Joseph Mwale, Nation on Sunday
Best Democracy and good governance Journalist of the Year: Electronic
The winning article is an investigative piece that does not only expose poor governance issues in
public service but also presents a thorough analysis and facts as they are, leaving no stone
unturned. It brings to light serious poor governance matters that prompt relevant stakeholders to
make a call for action and in the end, provides a flicker of hope for solution.
Prize: Top of the art laptop courtesy of NICE
Presenter: Representative from NICE
Winning article: Pension Scam at Capitol Hill
Winner: Faith Kamtambe, Times TV
2.3US Embassy/MISA Awards
The criteria for these awards was changed during the 2016/17 awards se awards were based on
votes by MISA Malawi members. The members were requested to nominate and vote for their best
Columnist of the Year; Blogger of the Year and Radio Talk Show Host of the Year. The winners
are:
24.Blogger of the Year
Prize: dell laptop Presenter: Public Affairs Officer, United States Embassy
Winner: Golden Matonga
25.Radio Talk Show Host of the Year
Prize: dell laptop
Presenter: Public Affairs Officer, United States Embassy
Winner: Thomas Kachere
Columnist of the Year Award
Prize: dell laptop
Presenter: Public Affairs Officer, United States Embassy
Winner: Madalitso Mussa
Overall Winner
The story is a unique piece of journalism. Unique largely in how the journalist handles a subject
otherwise considered a taboo to be discussed in public, especially in the village. This is from the
headline, all the way to the final full stop. Besides, it scored the highest among all stories submitted
for the 2017 MISA awards. When the story was published it shocked so many people, particularly
the all wishing rights bodies and cooperating partners. It is about a 14-year-old girl who is forced to
do what could even subject her reproductive health to undue risks as she fights against all odds to
make it to school. The story, is a wakeup call not only to policy makers, but everyone capable, to
consider supporting the girl child. This, is a moving story which exposes the harsh reality of how
the pangs of poverty can impact on an adolescent girl when it comes to accessing reproductive
health facilities.
Prize: 300,000
Presenter: courtesy of gift of the givers
Winning article: Leaves in Underwear
Winner: Albert Sharra, Nation on Sunday
Lifetime Achiever
Ladies and gentlemen, this category requires that people nominate and defend their nominations
for the person of institution to be given a life time achiever. Sadly, this year, no one was nominated
and there judges had time to rest. No life time achiever for 2017.
29.Media House of the Year: Print
This media house has been persistent and consistent in performing its role as a watchdog of
society. In the past year through stories carried in its pages, supplements and columns, it has
unearthed stories that shook the bravest of the brave and even the most powerful in society
against all odds. In the year, it continuously provided checks and balances on matters affecting
ordinary citizens.
Prize: Top of the Art Trophy
Presenter: A representative of Petroleum Importers Limited (PIL)
Winner: Blantyre Newspapers Limited, publishers of the daily Times, Malawi news and Sunday
times
Media House of the Year: Electronic – Radio
The Winning Radio Station, does not only subscribe to diversity, but also presents itself as a
genuine flagship of independence, courage and originality. Without fear or favour, it professionally
unraveled issues that would be deemed as no go area by others. Further to this, over the period,
the station did not tire in giving its audience various means of accessing information, education and
entertainment, making itself a true replica of inclusiveness and ‘participatory’ broadcasting.
Prize: Top of the Art Trophy
Presenter: Representative of PIL
Winner: Zodiak Broadcasting Station
Media House of the Year: Electronic Television
This media house has become a household name for its current affairs and governance programs.
It continues to dedicate more hours to local content on health, the law, minority and a diversity
issues, news analyses and many other programmes. Unlike several new TV stations on the bloc,
this considerably new media house, has not wanted to join the band wagon of those covering their
airtime with music, foreign movies and productions. This media house continues to develop fresh
local content driven by current affairs and issues trending within and beyond the country. Besides,
the media house has undoubtedly provided leadership and foresight on a myriad of issues Malawi
needed to pay attention to, as a country.
Prize: Top of the Art Trophy from PIL
Presenter: Representative of PIL
Winner: Times TV
Media House of the Year: Electronic – Online
They started like any other news out let. In fact, in a world of media proliferation, one would have
bundled them together with the rest. However, it is their ability to provide online copy as online and
not a replication of other types of media that has made this an online media house of the year.
Powered by their other platforms, of course, they have demonstrated that news online must be
written differently. It is regularly updated and its convergence with other platforms such as SMS,
Facebook and Twitter, has made the online media house a truly breaking news platform.
Prize: Top of the Art Trophy from PIL
Presenter: Representative of PIL
Winner: Zodiak Online
