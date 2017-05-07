Meet 2017 Namisa Media Awards Winners…As Albert Shara, Deogratias M’mana, Joseph Mwale, Rebbecca Chimjeka, Bob Kabango, ZBS, Times Shine Again

2017 NAMISA ANNUAL MEDIA AWARDS

CITATIONS

World Press Freedom Day (WPFD)

Bingu International Conference Centre, Lilongwe, Saturday 6th May, 2017

1.0 Introduction

In February this year, MISA Malawi Chapter invited Journalists to submit their published work for

the 2016/17 MISA Malawi Annual Media Awards. These Awards are given out in May every year

as part of the celebrations to mark World Press Freedom Day (WPFD). The 2016/17 awards include 6 new categories to uplift the quality and standards of reporting on HIV/AIDS under the Red ribbon awards sponsored by the National AIDS Commission (NAC);

Reporting medicines award sponsored by the Central Medical Stores Trust (CMST), Best

agriculture journalist of the year award sponsored by Multi-Seeds Company; Safety and security

journalist of the year award sponsored by Petroleum Importers Limited (PIL), Best arts journalist of

the year award, sponsored by Multichoice Malawi and Best Girl Child Education sponsored by

Save the Children.

In total, the 2016/17 awards have 28 categories, 11 of which cater for both print and electronic

media. Judges for the 2016/17 awards considered entries under the following categories:

a) New Categories:

b) Red Ribbon Awards: Print and Electronic

c) Reporting Medicines Award: Print and Electronic

d) Best Agriculture Journalist of the Year Award: Print and Electronic

e) Safety and Security: Print and Electronic

f) Best Arts Journalist of the Year Award: Print and Electronic

g) Best Girl Child Journalist of the Year Award: Print and Electronic

Further, tonight we’ll recognise journalistic output under the following broad categories.

b) US Embassy/MISA Categories:

1. Best Radio Talk Show Host of the Year Award

2. Best Blogger of the Year Award

2

3. Best Columnist of the Year Award

c) MISA Malawi Traditional Awards

4. Investigative Journalist of the Year: Print and Electronic

5. Photojournalist of the Year

6. Business and Economics Journalist of the Year: Print and Electronic

7. Tourism Journalist of the Year Award: Print and Electronic

8. ICT Journalist of the Year Award: Print and Electronic

9. Education Journalist of the Year: Print and Electronic

10. Human Rights Journalist of the Year: Print and Electronic

11. Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Journalist of the Year: Print and

Electronic

12. Sports Journalist of the Year

13. Chichewa Journalist of the Year

14. The Best Public Infrastructure Management Journalist of the Year

15. Best Farm Radio Programme of the Year Award,

As usual, MISA Malawi also recognizes:

1. Overall winner

2. Life-time achiever

3. Media House of the Year Award: Print and Electronic

Judges for these awards looked for a number of factors including the following:

1. Impact,

2. Analysis and investigation,

3. Courage

4. Originality

5. Gender awareness and

6. Consistency

For the Red Ribbon Awards, Judges also looked at Relevance of the story, Knowledge of the

3 subject matter and area of focus.

At this point, I would like to appreciate the work done by the 2016/17 Committee of judges. It was a

lot of work to read, listen and watch ….. entries for these awards. The committee comprised:

1. Wisdom Chimgwede, renowned journalist – Chief Judge

2. Lewis Msasa, Corporate Affairs Manager at TEVETA and former chairperson of MISA

Malawi. 3. Eunice Chipangula, a veteran journalist currently Deputy Secretary for Lands, Housing and

Urban Development – Deputy Chief Judge

4. Ellard Manjawira, Head of Department of Journalism and Media Studies, The Polytechnic,

University of Malawi

5. Wiza Mwenitete – Audit Supervisor, Pricewaterhouse and member of the NGC

6. Isabel…. – Elizabeth Glacier Paediatric Aids Foundation

7. Joel Suzi, Head of Behaviour Change Interventions at the National Aids Commission (NAC)

8. Aubrey Chikungwa, National Director, MISA Malawi, Secretary to the committee.

In our assessment of the 2016/17 entries, we noted several issues which we thought need to be

addressed to improve our work as judges, as well as the standard of Journalism in the country:

1. Length of recordings – some of the electronic entries were very long. A long recording is not

bad per se but such a recording needs to be exciting and appealing.

2. Multiple entries per category- Most people submitted over 5 entries per category instead of

the recommended two. It’s important to follow guidelines and submit two entries per

category. Judges, therefore, only focussed on two entries per individual per category. The

others were not considered.

3. Aside of that, others submitted their entries after the closing date. Worse still, others

re-submitted last year’s entries. In both cases, judges disqualified such entries.

4. Some of the stories left a lot to be desired in terms of quality. This is especially true for

specialised fields such as HIV/AIDS, business and economics, among others. This points to

the need for more training in some fields, but also a need for in-house coaching. 5. Need to encourage specialisation to ensure more quality and informed stories

Business and economics Journalist of the Year: Print

Malawi’s economy is agro-based. Despite agriculture being the mainstay of most economies in

Africa especially Malawi it is estimated that less than half of the population of farmers produce for

commercial purposes. But this is the story that narrates how small scale farmers in one of the

districts from initiatives that link them with markets and extension services. The depth of interviews

was evident in the content and likely effort the reporter put into this report. This is a story that gives

hope to Malawians that with proper socioeconomic interventions, Malawians could easily be

extricated from the shackles of poverty.

Prize: Top of the art Lap Top courtesy of Airtel Malawi

Presenter: Representative of Airtel Malawi

Winner: Rebecca Chimjeka

Winning article: Rethinking farmer’s market linkages, Nation Publications



Business and Economics Journalist of the Year: Electronic

She tells a business and economic story in an environment where uncreative minds would hardly

think of people thriving in business. Think of a refugee who came to Malawi escaping conflict and

as years passed, he realizes that life was even tougher at a refugee camp. He calls it near death.

Then, he remembers that he has a skill and starts making music instruments, selling them locally in

Malawi and even exporting them to different parts of the world. From mere survival, he is now a

tycoon and has since relocated to Australia where refugees are not confined to camps and hopes,

his business will soon boom.

Prize: Top of the art Lap Top courtesy of Airtel Malawi

Presenter: A representative of Airtel Malawi

Winning article: A Dzaleka refugee who ekes a living from building and exporting guitars

Winner: Tadala Kaledzera, ZBS Television



2. Human Rights Journalist of the Year: Print – Msasa

Imagine this; a woman loses her husband due to death. Two years after the death, she finds new

love with the hope of getting married again. But she soon realises that she cannot have a sexual

relationship another man because her departed husband did the unimaginable to her. his is story

of a young woman who at the age of 18 got married and after three years in their marriage the man

migrated to South Africa in search of greener pasture. Little did she know that before departing for

South Africa, the husband had put a “spell” to protect his own. Unfortunately, the husband died in a

car crash in South Africa. She consulted herbalists for a cure her problem but five years had since

passed with no solution in sight. People in the village poke fun at her. The woman, now 26 years

old, has eventually given up hope that she will one day enjoy her conjugal rights, again and since

resigned to the fate of living under permanent disorder.

Prize: Top of the art lap top courtesy of Centre for the Development of People (CEDEP)

Presenter: Representative of CEDEP

Winning article: Wife Locking: evil haunting Malawian women

5

Winner: Yohane Symon, published in The Daily Times.



Human Rights Journalist of the Year: Electronic

This TV piece did not only send judges into a noisy silence, but it is so sumptuous that it has

captured the appetite of Human Rights Defenders who have since taken it on board for their

advocacy work. The journalists tell of the plight of people living with a not so common disability, but

nonetheless a disability that affects those living with it in ways, unimaginable. If those living with

such a disability are school going, this story tells us, toilets are almost no-go zones for fear of

ridicule exacted at them by the unsensitized colleagues. This, is a Human Rights story, told with a

human face. The authors richly deserve this award.

Prize: Top of the art lap top courtesy of Centre for the Development of People

Presenter: Delegate from Centre for the Development of People

Winning article: The Plight of the Intersex

Winner: Suzgo Chitete & Denis Nliwasa



3. Education Journalist of the Year: Print – wisdom

Hard to believe but this is a reality. As Malawi grapples with a high teacher-pupil ratio, government

is losing funds training thousands of teachers who abandon the profession for other pathways. This

is a story of a government that used MK10.4 billion to train 10,000 teachers and then, leave them

loafing until most of them have either changed careers or entered the private sector while public

schools have no teachers. A sad reality of policies left to dust.

Prize: Top of the art laptop courtesy of the Civil Society Education Coalition (CSEC).

Presenter: Representative of CSEC

Winning article: As government ignores policy, teachers flee

Winner: Albert Shara, The Nation

Education Journalist of the Year: Electronic

With the rising levels of unemployment, the music in town these days is about the need for the

young generation to think entrepreneurship and forget about white color jobs. But seems we have

not defined this concept well enough for our youths to appreciate their limits. As a result, some

enterprising minds at one of the constituent colleges of the University of Malawi have turned

college property into personal investment. They are middlemen secretly selling university

accommodation to those who fail to access campus rooms. This reporter goes investigative until

he gets his own.

Prize: Top of the art lap top courtesy of Civil Society Education Coalition.

Presenter: Representative from CSEC

Winning article: Students selling accommodation at Chancellor College

Winner: Innocent Kumchedwa, Maziko Radio



4. Girl Child Education Journalist of the Year: Print

One out of every two girls in Malawi is married before celebrating their 18th birthday. The recently

passed law proposing change in child age fixes 18 as the minimum age of marriage for girls and

boys, addressing a major shortfall in Malawi’s efforts to protect girls against child marriage. But the

winning article in this new category tells us that while the world celebrated with Malawi on the

amendment girls at some corner along the shores of Lake Malawi, are still crying for help because

parents and traditional leaders there, are not paying attention. Many girls are still being married off

at a tender age, some as young as 11, denying them an opportunity to continue with their

education.

Ladies and gentlemen, the winner of the inaugural Girl Child Education Journalist of the Year

Award Print category 2017 …

Prize: Top of the art laptop courtesy of Save the Children.

Presenter: Representative of Save the Children

Winner: Bobby Kabango, Nation on Sunday

Winning article: Puberty is a crime in Chilipa



Girl Child Education Journalist of the Year: Electronic- Eunice

Describing this piece as revealing and touching, our judges praised the depth of work, the artistry

in language use that tells a usual and known problem of unfriendly primary school environments, in

a way that hooks an enthusiastic eye.

The story does not only reveal hardships leaners go through, generally, but it disaggregates the

effect such environments have on the girl child. It is not a mere regurgitation of programmatic

language of donors and NGOs, but simply, a piece of excellent TV journalism where visuals

buttress words of mouth to create a lasting impression bound together by rich research.

Prize: Top of the art lap top courtesy of Save the Children.

Presenter: Representative from Save the Children

Winning article: Effects of Schools that are not child friendly

Winner: Alick Ponje, Times Television

5. Water and Sanitation: Print Catgory – Eunice

Water is life, and when it is scarce especially in rural areas the burden of searching wherever it

could be available rests on women as mothers. In some areas, water scarcity become so critical

that women travel long distances in search of water and in the process spend many hours away

from the home. In the process women barely sleep or spend quality time with their families.

Conventional wisdom would have been appreciation by husbands for this effort. But this story says

the men were irritated that women were giving too many excuses that they were fetching water

even in the dead of the night. This, has broken marriages.

Prize: Top of the art HP Laptop courtesy of Wash Network

Presenter: A representative from Wash Network

Winning article: Water woes wrecking marriages in Phalombe

Winner: Josophine Chinele, The Daily Times

Water and Sanitation: Electronic – Eunice

Drawing on a long told and tired story of the not-so-well-cared-for dumpsites in the country’s cities

and towns, the reporter realizes that talking of a dumpsite to our authorities would fall on the

usually deaf ears. He realizes the need to tell this story from an angle that empowers communities

to push authorities for action from a point of information. Evidence based advocacy. His research

links him up with environmentalists who delve into a deeper study that tells of a deeper danger

residents face drinking, bathing from water sources around this particular dumpsite. Death is the

ultimate. This story and the scientific study report are now the strength of the case residents

surrounding this dumpsite, have pushed for ages. They now have evidence with which to push City

Council authorities to either move the dumpsite or take good care of it.

Prize: Top of the art laptop from WES Network

Presenter: A representative from WES Network

Winning article: Why residents should be angry with BCC over Mzedi Dumpsite

Winner: Thomas Kachere of MIJ FM



6. Investigative Journalist of the Year: Print Category – Lewis

Corruptions in the country seems to slowly but surely taking a centre stage in the national

discourse. The story exposes abuse of power by some officers in the public sector who abuse their

positions by indulging in corrupt practices. When the story was published it left the public

wondering as to whether there will ever be an end to corruption in this country. In the story a

senior public officer decides to enrich himself hiding behind public procurement regulations. Good

thing, following the story, this official was fired and the ACB is on him. Prize: Top of the art Lap Top courtesy of Old Mutual Malawi

Prize presenter: A representative of Old Mutual Malawi

Winning article: RA boss awards own firm K217M contract

Winner: Deogratias M’mana, Malawi News



Investigative Journalist of the Year: Electronic Category

It is not only the issue exposed by this story, but the depth and detail whuich told the judges of the

amount of effort put into this piece of journalism. This investigative report exposed an extreme

case of poor waste management. It was about a deliberate practice by one lodging place in one of

the country’s cities, which was flashing off human waste direct from toilets into an open drainage, contriving city by-laws but also endangering people’s lives because it is located very close to a

market and residential area. The report prompted the city council to close down the facility.

Prize: Top of the art Lap Top courtesy of Old Mutual Malawi

Prize presenter: A representative of Old Mutual

Winning article: On Kalanje Resthouse

Winner: Thomas Kachere, Malawi Institute of Journalism (MIJ) Radio



7. Photojournalist of the Year – Lewis

It is said that a picture tells a thousand words. This is an expose where a journalist takes us

through his lens to 14 villages in some rural part of the country where people believe have no

reason to be part of Malawi. The photojournalist braved the distance that saw him abandoning his

car after driving for about 20km from the main road and jumping on a bicycle only to disembark

after 15km as the path got too narrow for a bicycle. All that to capture in pictures the plight of these

villagers. He meets a community recovering from the shock of losing a loved one to the marauding

beasts.

Prize: cash MK300,000

Presenter: A representative of Gift of the Givers Foundation

Winning Picture: Through Bobby’s Lens

Winner: Bobby Kabango



8. Chichewa Journalist of the Year – Print – Wisdom

Koma zina ukaona Kamba anga mwaladi ndithu. Inu mudayamba mwaganizapo

kuti galimoto mkukhala chitolokosi? Ambilife timakhulupilira kuti munthu

akakhala mmanja mwa polisi, amakhala mkachipinda kobisika komanso

kotetezedwa bwino. Koma nkhani mtolankhani opambana mu gawo ili,

akufotokonza mozama za nkhani yodabwitsa iyi.

Prize: 150,000 in cash

Presenter: Representative of gift of the givers

Winning article: Apolisi asandutsa galimoto kukhala chitolokosi by Bobby

Kabango wa Nation on Sunday

Winner: Bobby Kabango,Nation on Sunday

9. Chichewa Category electronic

Akulu akulu, uyu mkatundu madzi. Nthawi zina umati mwina pali nkhani zina zomwe zingamveka

bwino mchingerezi. Koma momwe mkulu uyu adayithakulira nkhani yokhudza alimi a fodya

ang’onoangono, ma judge anthu adagwidwa dzanzi, kenako mkudza mwetulira, onse mkungoti,

utolankhani wa Chichewa koma uwu.

Ladies and gentlemen, this is a beautiful TV piece done in beautiful Chichewa. In Many instances

one would think certain stories are better done in English, but this particular journalist proved us

wrong. How use of Chichewa to describe the reality facing smallholder tobacco farmers sent into

total silence, before eventually, all judges unanimously concluded that this is beautiful journalism.

Winning article: Akutuwa akuyenga Mafuta

Prize: 150,000

Presenter: Representative of gift of the givers

Winner: Noel Mkubwi, Zodiak Television



10.Sports Journalist of the Year – Eunice

This story is a result of the journalist’s inquisitive eye, a piece full of life packaged from the

reporter’s passion for details otherwise forgotten. It is a tale of Malawi’s football greats who have

made headlines elsewhere, but their home. A story of how one region of the country has produced

Malawi’s celebrated footballers and yet teams there remain starved of talent.

Prize: MK150,000

Presenter: TEVETA Representative Winner: A region robbed of talent?

Winning article: Pledge Jali, Nation on Sunday

11.The Hennox Mazengera



Financial Journalist of the Year: Print – Eunice

In a country with lending rates as high as 40%, and banks demanding sureties larger than life, it

may not be naïve to think that citizens will not find other means of survival including illegal ways

such as usury, the business of loan shacks. In Malawi, this is now a growing and thriving business

among those who cannot afford to borrow from the commercial banks due to lack of security.

The winning story captures the attention of the reader in the way the loan shacks use deceptive

methods such as switching off their phones or disappearing from their usual places of business to

attract additional interest.

Prize: dell laptop Presenter: Representative from ICAM

Winning article: Loan Sharks

Winner: Josophine Chinere, Time Group

Financial Journalist of the Year: Electronic – Eunice

This article tells of the irony of how a government keeps preaching that the private sector is the

engine of economic growth, and yet in practice conducting itself in ways that stifle the same.

Prize: dell laptop Presenter: Representative from ICAM

Winning article: Private sector debt repayment blues

Winner: William Kumwembe, Times TV



12.Agriculture Journalist of the Year Award: Print

This is a story of how government’s laxity in providing solutions to problems in agriculture has sent

some smallholder farmers into deeper poverty. Imagine a situation where a farmer built a decent

house, bought a motorcycle, sent children to school, bought clothes, all out of proceeds from this

10

crop. And then, suddenly, comes a disease. Government realized 22 years ago, that the only

solution was to uproot all infected crops. Farmers resisted and government sat back. A few years

down the line, the entire crop population is wiped out the once upon a time village rich are down to

zero.

Prize: A state of the art laptop courtesy of multi-seeds

Presenter: Dr Ibrahim Benedicto CEO and Mr Madalitso Mijiga, marketing manager Winner: Feston Malekezo

Winning article: “Once Upon a time, there was banana, Daily Times

Agriculture Journalist of the Year Award: Electronic

You see, sometimes when you enjoy that cooling ice-cream, a glass of creamy milking, you would

think well, it’s my way of life. Most likely, very few would sit back and think of the kind of struggles

those producing that milk go through. The description of that which milk consumers don’t see, the

depth, the human interest and the gender touch that made up this winning entry, was enough to

capture the attention of our judges.

Prize: Dell Laptop

Presenter: Multi-Seeds Company Dr Ibrahim Benedicto CEO and Mr Madalitso Mijiga, marketing

manager

Winning article: STRUGGLES OF A DIARY FARMER

Winner: Whytone Kapasule, Time Radio



Best Public Infrastructure Management Journalist of the Year Award: Print –

Her investigation paints a picture of shrinking businesses and patients suffering all because

authorities either do not really care or have not cared to explain why work has not started to fix a

critical infrastructure is as far as water transport is concerned. The over 32-year-old pontoon

submerged in Nkhata Bay due to old age. Over a year now, no one seems to care the fact that

businesspeople, patients and tourists alike, now must pay more to reach vessels which can no

longer dock closer for easy access. That, in turn, has also meant that sugar, example, should sale

at a price way hire on Likoma and Chizumulo Islands as business people aim to recoup their

investment. And this may continue longer because a cabinet minister suggests that government

has no resources.

Prize: Top of the art Dell Laptop courtesy of Construction Sector Transparency Initiative (CoST)

Presenter: Representative from CoSt

Winning article: A year later, Nkhata Bay Jetty still in shambles

Winner: Martha Chirambo of Nation Publications Limited

Best Public Infrastructure Management Journalist of the Year Award: Electronic

This piece is not only a stein reminder of why it is a waste of time to trust politicians on their

development promises, but it is also an epitome of how less politicians care about people suffering.

The story is one of the many about unfulfilled road projects, but the way the reporter brings out the

human face, draws a picture of that which politicians will always dispute. Ladies and gentlemen,

pregnant women along this road do not only give birth under shrubs, but die on their way to

11

hospital because ambulances cannot reach their homes, agricultural produce of over three

seasons is either rotting or gets sold for peanuts because farmers cannot access transport to

proper markets. Three consecutive presidents have not only pledged this road, but one even laid a

foundation stone, while dully authorized loan funds cannot be accounted for.

Prize: Top of the art HP Laptop courtesy of Construction Sector Transparency Initiative (CoST)

Presenter: Representative from CoSt

Winner: Titus Linzie of YFM

Winning article: The long cry for Machinga-Chingale Road

14.Farm Radio Program of the Year Award

All entries in this category took our judges to the village. Great gender balance and great issues.

All of them, clearly stage managed. But it is not only the village voice that qualifies this entry as a

winning Farm Radio program 2017. It is the thought clearly visible in scripting for this program. The

producer and presenter demonstrated knowledge of the subject matter. Their interviews were well

purposed to extract necessary information for the audience. The flow and language use, superb.

Prize: Top of the art laptop courtesy of Farm Radio Malawi

Presenter: Farm Radio Trust Chairperson Baldiwin Chiyamwaka

Winning article: Liu la Mlimi

Winner: Bashir Amin of MBC Radio 1



Safety and Security Journalist of the Year Award: Print

Now, ladies and gentlemen, stories of people living with stray bullets in their bodies have been

written in Malawi media for so long, but when such a story is written by a journalist with passion for

smallest detail, it tells a deeper meaning. Such is the impact you feel reading of how a then

14-year-old school boy who suffered due to state negligence in using guns without due regard to

the safety of surrounding communities. A bullet meant to gun down a wild anima strayed into the

stomach of a primary school learner forcing his bowels to come out. To date, seven years down

the line, he still lives with the bullet in his stomach, the effects of which include memory loss

leading to poor grades in class. Moreover, to this date, government has not respected a 2011 court

order to compensate the boy

Prize: Top of the art laptop courtesy of Petroleum Importers Limited (PIL)

Presenter: A representative of PIL

Winning article: How government’s negligence ruined Salifya

Winner: Joseph Mwale of Nation Publications Limited

Safety and Security Journalist of the Year Award: Electronic

The impact of this TV report is not in its resultant effects. It is in the reporter’s ability to report on

road accidents from an angle that leaves you crying. Crying, not because you are seeing

mishandled blood visuals, but a picture from an angle largely neglected by many journalists – the

suffering of a surviving minor whose mother has not only been pronounced dead, but also no one

has claimed her body two months down the line. Even worse when eye witnesses suspect that the

mother was a foreigner. And then, this reporter takes you to Mzuzu, Lilongwe and Blantyre just to

12

emphasise the need for care on roads of Malawi.

Prize: Top of the art laptop courtesy of Petroleum Importers Limited (PIL)

Presenter: A representative of PIL

Winning article: The ugly face of road carnage

Winner: Aston Gondwe of MBC TV

Red Ribbon Journalist of the Year: Print

As a result of collective efforts amongst all stakeholders, Malawi continues to make significant

strides in the national response to HIV and AIDS. Number of new infections has dropped; the size

of population living with HIV has stabilized; many people living with HIV are on treatment which has

translated into steady reduction of AIDS related deaths; and as we all may also be aware, Malawi

is globally recognized as a star performer in preventing mother to child transmission and treatment,

popularly known as PMTCT Option B+. The winning journalist presented an exceptionally clear,

thorough analysis of the progress that our country has made in taming the pandemic, and

eventually attaining zero new infections, zero HIV related deaths and zero stigma by 2030.

Prize: A state of the art HP Laptop from National Aids Commission (NAC)

Presenter: NAC Boarder commissioner Andrew Kaponya

Winning article: Once unstoppable, HIV monster is in the cage

Winner: Brian Ligomeka of the Blantyre Newspapers Limited

Best Red Ribbon Journalist of the Year: Electronic

While basic knowledge about transmission, prevention and treatment of HIV and AIDS is high

among the general population in Malawi, there are still other aspects that are not well understood

by many. One of these is about HIV discordant couples; partners in long-term sexual relationship

where one partner is HIV-infected and the other is not.

The judges were impressed by how the entrant explores the subject of HIV discordance. The

winner manages to tackle the usually difficult subject and package it for ease understanding by the

audience. The winner engages partners in HIV discordant relationships sharing their real life

experiences, including how they have overcoming challenges, anxieties, supporting each other and

living normal lives.

Prize: A state of the art HP Laptop from NAC

Presenter: NAC Executive Director Mr. Davie Kalomba

Winning article/episode: HIV Discordant Couples

Winner: Eunice Shame, MBC Radio 1

Paediatric and HIV Journalist of the year – print

According to UNAIDS, 84,000 children in Malawi, under the age of 15, are living with HIV.

Approximately 58,000 HIV-positive women give birth annually, and without any intervention an

estimated 17,400 infants will be born with HIV each year.

Media is a powerful storytelling tool that has the ability to reach, educate and can positively

motivate audiences to seek ways to empower themselves to get involved in the fight against

HIV/AIDS. The Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation supports the category of “Best

13

Pediatric and Adolescent HIV Journalist of the Year” as a way to inspire journalists to concentrate

on important topics such as pediatric HIV and to foster open dialogue about HIV/AIDS and

challenge stigmas that arise from lack of education about the epidemic. EGPAF believes that

media is a critical partner and is committed to encouraging reliable, evidence-based, and factual

journalism to sustain momentum in the effort to end AIDS in children.

Paediatric and HIV Journalist of the Year: Print

The winning story is on something uncomfortable to talk about in relation to reproductive health.

The investigations and depth in this article is so impressive, a clear evidence of how far the

reporter went in talking to both official and other sources. The piece stands as a call to action for

increased attention to female reproductive health and HIV/AIDS.

Prize: A state of the art HP Laptop from Elizabeth Glazer Paediatric Health Foundation

Presenter: Isabel Representative from Elizabeth Glazer Paediatric Health Foundation

Winning article: Leaves in Underwear

Winner: Albert Shara, Nation Publications Limited

Best Paediatric and HIV Journalist of the Year: Electronic

The investigation in this article brings out the suffering of children born of mothers in a certain

proffession. The piece speaks about variety of risks for both the children in the environment, and

for their mothers. The amount of analysis exposes high STI and HIV risk for women and children

working in the trade. The story concludes with a demand to the audience, asking for increased law

enforcement and action to protect the lives of children being abused by the commercial sex

industry, either as young girls working in it or as children with working mothers.

Prize: A state of the art HP Laptop from Elizabeth Glazer Paediatric Health Foundation

Presenter: Isabel Representative from Elizabeth Glazer Paediatric Health Foundation

Winning article: Relegated to Objects. Winner: Wilson Henry of Zodiak

19. Reporting Medicines Journalist of the Year Award: Print

In this article, the reporter tells us of the agony of a loving father forced on a hunt for Panadol syrup

to save the life of a day old, his only son. This is a story of patients and guardians, particularly the

poor, living with the reality of seeing their loved ones in agony and slowly dying because they can’t

find prescribed drug. Meanwhile, this is in a district where health officials have no money to

procure further stocks. The depth, language use and analysis in this article richly qualify it for the

medicines award.

Prize: Dell laptop

Presenter: CMST CEO Feston kaupa

Winner: John Chirwa, The Nation

14

Winning article: When hospitals are on life support

Reporting Medicines Journalist of the Year: Electronic – Lewis

The winning article, presents and analyses a pathetic situation about a particular service in the

health sector, in a professional manner. The reporter brings into it the realities of human suffering

in the absence of provision of appropriate health care, various voices of concern and how serious

the situation currently is affecting individuals, and in turn families as a whole. It in the end highlights

the need for Government to act on the matter urgently.

Prize: Dell Laptop Presenter: CMST CEO Feston Kaupa

Winning article: Abandoned to Die

Winner: Raphael Mlozoa, ZBS

20.Tourism Journalist of the Year: Print – Eunice

A journey to a tourist site such as a lake is supposed to be as enjoyable as the fun to be at the

leisure destination. But for one journalist, a trip from Blantyre to Cape Maclear in Mangochi was a

nightmare. During the entire journey, his vehicle swerved from the left lane of the road to the right

lane, trying to dodge potholes. Although driving cautiously, he ended up hitting close to forty pot

holes as counted by a son who was with him in the car. While Malawi has magnificent tourist sites,

a number of factors such as poor infrastructure mirrored in dilapidated road network discourage fun

seekers from visiting such places. The Malawi case is corroborated by 2015 Africa tourism Monitor

report which noted that transport infrastructure is one of the key constraints limiting growth of the

tourism sector.

Prize: 150,000

Presenter: TEVETA

Winner: Brian Ligomeka

Winning article: 39 potholes on the road to Malawi’s tourism paradise, The Daily Times

Tourism Journalist of the Year: Electronic

This reporter chronicles challenges the Malawi tourism sector is facing with a special focus on the

not-so-welcoming face of Malawi Airports that seem to undo the accolade, Warm Heart of Africa.

The selection of stakeholders interviewed, use of reporter’s own observations and analysis make

this a 2017 Tourism Electronic Category winning entry.

Prize: 150,000

Presenter: TEVETA

Winning article: The Malawi Airports Puzzle

Winner: Innocent Kumchedwa of Maziko Radio

21.Best ICT Journalist of the Year: Print – wisdom

15

Advancements in ICT hardware and software are making cell phones an

indispensable tool. Cell phones through mobile money services are expanding

the reach of financial services more than traditional bricks–and­mortar banking

The judges were impressed with how the winner articulated how mobile

money has transformed the livelihood of a single mother in rural Malawi who

was discouraged by commercial banks from opening an account because of her

lack of such things like a passport and other forms of identification. Mobile

phones e­money wallet has since been a convenient bank in her pocket that has

enabled the growth of her business.

Prize: Huawei Mate 8 smartphone, MIFi for internet Access, Bluetooth speakers , power bank, and

20000 airtime courtesy of TNM

Presenter: Representative from TNM

Winner: Brian Ligomeka Winning article: ICT turns pockets into convenient banks

Best ICT Journalist of the Year: Electronic

The winning article, while hailing the introduction of new technologies in the country, outlines the

negative effects they are causing to various services and exposes the root cause behind it. It

engages all important stakeholders and provides a well articulated and balanced outline, in a

professional manner. The winning article is about the failing and unreliable network for various

service transactions in Malawi.

Prize: Huawei Mate 8 smartphone, MIFi for internet Access, Bluetooth speakers , power bank, and

20000 airtime courtesy of TNM

Presenter: Representative from TNM

Winning article: Unreliable network services in Malawi

Winner: Mphatso Kakoma, Times Group

22.Best Arts Journalist of the Year: Print – Lewis

When an art story is artistically written and in an excellent way, it becomes a true reflection of art.

This is what the winning story in this category has demonstrated itself, painting a picture of a

subject, capturing the reader’s interest with persuasion to read on, bringing the past into the

present, about a gem that had been lost.

Prize: Top of the art Decoder courtesy of Multi-choice Malawi

16

Presenter: Representative from Multi-choice

Winning article: IzekiI – Portrait of a Comedy Colossus

Winner: Charles Mpaka, Daily Times

Best Arts Journalist of the Year: Electronic

No winner. Entries were of poor standards

Prize:

Presenter:

Winning article:

Winner:

23.Best Democracy and good governance Journalist of the Year: Print

When a new company is being established, there are usually high expectations among people in

the area the entity is being set up. This was the feeling in 2007 among communities in

Mwabulambo in the area of Paramount Chief Kyungu in Karonga upon learning that a Norwegian

mining company would be coming to the area for coal mining business. The people expected

social amenities such as a school, hospital, boreholes, and road network. But as of 2013 there was

nothing on the ground that prompted the community to sign a memorandum of understanding

(MOU) with the company binding it to develop infrastructure in the area. By 2014 the company’s

only contribution was one primary school block. Come 2015 the company suspended its operations

citing low prices of on the market, poor quality of coal and high production costs. The community

was left furious and frustrated because it felt deceived and played upon.

Prize: Top of the art HP Laptop courtesy of NICE

Presenter: Representative from NICE

Winning article: Promising lies: Mpata, Mwabulambo people duped

Winner: Joseph Mwale, Nation on Sunday

Best Democracy and good governance Journalist of the Year: Electronic

The winning article is an investigative piece that does not only expose poor governance issues in

public service but also presents a thorough analysis and facts as they are, leaving no stone

unturned. It brings to light serious poor governance matters that prompt relevant stakeholders to

make a call for action and in the end, provides a flicker of hope for solution.

Prize: Top of the art laptop courtesy of NICE

Presenter: Representative from NICE

Winning article: Pension Scam at Capitol Hill

Winner: Faith Kamtambe, Times TV

17

2.3US Embassy/MISA Awards

The criteria for these awards was changed during the 2016/17 awards se awards were based on

votes by MISA Malawi members. The members were requested to nominate and vote for their best

Columnist of the Year; Blogger of the Year and Radio Talk Show Host of the Year. The winners

are:

24.Blogger of the Year

Prize: dell laptop Presenter: Public Affairs Officer, United States Embassy

Winner: Golden Matonga

25.Radio Talk Show Host of the Year

Prize: dell laptop

Presenter: Public Affairs Officer, United States Embassy

Winner: Thomas Kachere



Columnist of the Year Award

Prize: dell laptop

Presenter: Public Affairs Officer, United States Embassy

Winner: Madalitso Mussa

Overall Winner

The story is a unique piece of journalism. Unique largely in how the journalist handles a subject

otherwise considered a taboo to be discussed in public, especially in the village. This is from the

headline, all the way to the final full stop. Besides, it scored the highest among all stories submitted

for the 2017 MISA awards. When the story was published it shocked so many people, particularly

the all wishing rights bodies and cooperating partners. It is about a 14-year-old girl who is forced to

do what could even subject her reproductive health to undue risks as she fights against all odds to

make it to school. The story, is a wakeup call not only to policy makers, but everyone capable, to

consider supporting the girl child. This, is a moving story which exposes the harsh reality of how

the pangs of poverty can impact on an adolescent girl when it comes to accessing reproductive

health facilities.

Prize: 300,000

Presenter: courtesy of gift of the givers

Winning article: Leaves in Underwear

18

Winner: Albert Sharra, Nation on Sunday

Lifetime Achiever

Ladies and gentlemen, this category requires that people nominate and defend their nominations

for the person of institution to be given a life time achiever. Sadly, this year, no one was nominated

and there judges had time to rest. No life time achiever for 2017.

29.Media House of the Year: Print

This media house has been persistent and consistent in performing its role as a watchdog of

society. In the past year through stories carried in its pages, supplements and columns, it has

unearthed stories that shook the bravest of the brave and even the most powerful in society

against all odds. In the year, it continuously provided checks and balances on matters affecting

ordinary citizens.

Prize: Top of the Art Trophy

Presenter: A representative of Petroleum Importers Limited (PIL)

Winner: Blantyre Newspapers Limited, publishers of the daily Times, Malawi news and Sunday

times

Media House of the Year: Electronic – Radio

The Winning Radio Station, does not only subscribe to diversity, but also presents itself as a

genuine flagship of independence, courage and originality. Without fear or favour, it professionally

unraveled issues that would be deemed as no go area by others. Further to this, over the period,

the station did not tire in giving its audience various means of accessing information, education and

entertainment, making itself a true replica of inclusiveness and ‘participatory’ broadcasting.

Prize: Top of the Art Trophy

Presenter: Representative of PIL

Winner: Zodiak Broadcasting Station



Media House of the Year: Electronic Television

This media house has become a household name for its current affairs and governance programs.

It continues to dedicate more hours to local content on health, the law, minority and a diversity

issues, news analyses and many other programmes. Unlike several new TV stations on the bloc,

this considerably new media house, has not wanted to join the band wagon of those covering their

airtime with music, foreign movies and productions. This media house continues to develop fresh

local content driven by current affairs and issues trending within and beyond the country. Besides,

the media house has undoubtedly provided leadership and foresight on a myriad of issues Malawi

needed to pay attention to, as a country.

19

Prize: Top of the Art Trophy from PIL

Presenter: Representative of PIL

Winner: Times TV



Media House of the Year: Electronic – Online

They started like any other news out let. In fact, in a world of media proliferation, one would have

bundled them together with the rest. However, it is their ability to provide online copy as online and

not a replication of other types of media that has made this an online media house of the year.

Powered by their other platforms, of course, they have demonstrated that news online must be

written differently. It is regularly updated and its convergence with other platforms such as SMS,

Facebook and Twitter, has made the online media house a truly breaking news platform.

Prize: Top of the Art Trophy from PIL

Presenter: Representative of PIL

Winner: Zodiak Online

Like this: Like Loading...