Media Fraternity Mourns Joy Radio/TV Boss Lloyd Zawanda…Burial Tomorrow In Kasungu

Hundreds of people including members from the media fraternity on Wednesday gathered in Chitawira residential area to pay their last respect to Lloyd Zawanda, a veteran journalist who until his death was a group station manager for Joy Media Group.

Zawanda collapsed at his house in Chitawira Tuesday morning and he was rushed to Gombwa Clinic in the area where he was referred to Blantyre Adventist Hospital. He was pronounced dead at around 9:30 pm.

Different media groups have poured in their tributes towards the sudden demise of the veteran journalist

Malawi Institute for Southern Africa (MISA) Malawi Chairperson Teresa Temweka Ndanga said the media fraternity is shocked and deeply saddened with the sudden death of Zawanda

According to Ndanga, Zawanda has departed at a time the media industry in Malawi needed his skills and untiring professional guidance.

“Zawanda was a dedicated MISA Malawi member and a pillar of media. His untiring support and guidance to MISA and the sector at large will forever be missed,” Ndanga said in a statement made available to Malawi News Agency (Mana) on Wednesday.

Journalists Union of Malawi (Juma) President Mthetho Lungu said the union had lost a hardworking, and committed member who was dedicated to the cause of Juma and the welfare of journalists in particular.

President for Blantyre Press Club, a grouping of Journalists from the southern region, Blessings Kanache said Zawanda was one of the few journalists who had played a crucial role in training and mentoring most of the media practitioners in the country.

“He was someone who could not differentiate between the old guards and the new blood in the media industry .To him, both were equal as he acknowledged everyone as a journalist.” Kanache said.

Before joining Joy Media Group, late Zawanda worked for different institutions holding different media portfolios including that of government news agency, Mana.

Late Zawanda, who died at the age of 62, will be laid to rest on Thursday at Gideon Village in Traditional Authority Chilowamatambe in Kasungu.

He is survived by three children namely Titani, Patricia and Karen, according to late Zawanda’s younger sister Linda Chisambiro. (Memory Kutengule, Blantyre, July 26, Mana)

