Medef To Disburse 10,000 Tons Fertilizer Loan To Farmers

The Malawi Enterprise Development Fund (Medef) has planned to disburse about 10,000 tons of fertilizer on loan to farmer groups, cooperatives and salaried individuals across the country, to assist them in the 2017/2018 growing season.

Medef Public Relations Officer, Isaac Mbekeani, made the revelation during an interview on Tuesday this week, saying this year’s fertilizer loan would be different from the previous one which registered a number of defaulters.

Mzimba District registered the highest number of defaulters in the 2013/2014 growing season where about MK46 million was not paid back.

Mbekeani said this year Medef has outlined a number of mechanisms of conducting assessment to the groups to benefit from the loan to avoid defaulters.

“As Medef, we are scheduled to disburse loan fertilizer to farmers group, cooperatives and commercial farmers among others. We have set aside about 10,000 tons which we will issue to farmers across the country.

“We know that people struggle to find money for fertilizer and that is why we have decided to come up with this loan [facility] to help the farmers,” said Mbekeani.

According to the Medef PRO, to have access to the loan, a farmer has to belong to a group which is established and not just any other group.

Medef will conduct an assessment of the farmer groups to ensure they really qualify before they get the fertilizer loan.

Chairperson for Tilipano Farmers Club, Felix Mgomezulu, commended Medef for introducing the loan, saying it would help cushion challenges faced by individual farmers who could not manage to buy fertilizer on their own.

He further said the loan facility requires a small collateral, which will make it affordable to farmers.

“However, I would like to ask Medef to hasten the loan process to ensure farmers prepare their fields in time because we have had challenges where we could get the loan fertilizers very late while our maize had already been damaged,” appealed Mgomezulu.

The loan provides that each individual per group gets two to four bags of UREA and 23:21:+ 4S.

(By Leonard Masauli, Mana)

Like this: Like Loading...