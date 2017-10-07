MEC Urges Voters To Attend Campaign Rallies

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has urged voters for the much awaited Local Government by-elections in Ndirande-Makata Ward in Blantyre to be attending campaign rallies organized by shadow councilors.

MEC’s Commissioner Reverend Dr Killion Mgawi made the call on Friday during a civic education meeting with voters and members of political parties in Ndirande-Makata Ward.

Commissioner Reverend Mgawi said attending campaign rallies for all shadow councilors would help the voters make informed choices.

“l urge you to be attending campaign rallies organized by the shadow councilors regardless of your political affiliations.

“Attending campaign rallies will help you vote for a good councilor who will develop this area,” urged Reverend Mgawi.

He added, “It is your democratic right to vote for your leaders. l urge you to vote for someone with a vision and good manners for development to take shape in the country.”

Reverend Mgawi also called upon aspiring councilors and political parties to practice issue based campaign.

“We are calling upon shadow councilors and political parties to practice civilized and issue based campaign. We expect all the political parties and contestants to adhere to code of ethics which they signed so that we can have free, fair and credible by-elections,” said Reverend Mgawi.

The civic education meeting was attended by shadow councilors for Ndirande-Makata Ward, Chiefs, representatives from political parties and voters. Local government by-elections will be held in Ndirande-Makata Ward on 17th October 2017.

