MEC, Ministry of Information Shine: Awarded Most Open, Accessible Institutions

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has for the third time been awarded with the Golden Key award for the most open public institution in Malawi.

This was announced Tuesday evening in Lilongwe where MISA-Malawi launched its 2018 transparency report.

MISA coordinates researchers across southern Africa between May and July each year to evaluate the openness and transparency of government and public institutions throughout the region. The researchers evaluate institutions’ websites and survey their willingness to engage with the public by sending out written requests for information and requesting information via telephone or in person.

The result of the research is the published report and the awarding of the Golden Key to the most open government or public institution and the Golden Padlock to the most secretive government or public institution in each country where the research was conducted.

The Ministry of Information and Communications Technology (MoICT) scored position two on the most open and accessible institutions in Malawi as assessed by MISA-MALAWI.

MEC emerged the overall winner after collecting 36 points from 40 mark while the MoICT came second with 33 points and Blantyre City Council was third with 31 points.

The Ministry scored strongly on its online presence where its website: www.ict.gov.mw was rated highly on provision of information and also its well updated social media platforms that includes this page and twitter pages as well as instagram.

The Ministry was also commended for having available designated officials to take and respond to information and being able to reply within 21 days and acknowledge request for information within 7 days among other areas. Mana

Like this: Like Loading...