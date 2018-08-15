MEC Impressed With Third Phase Registration

The Malawi Electoral Commission-MEC says it is impressed with the progress of voter registration in readiness for the May 2019 tripartite elections.

MEC Commissioner Dr Moffat Banda made the remarks in an interview at the end of the third phase of voter registration on Sunday which covered Lilongwe district.

Banda described the turnout of people registering as encouraging, a development which he attributed to stakeholders’ involvement in the electoral process.

He however observed that there’s still more work to be done in order for the commission to have a successful voter registration exercise ahead of the polls.

The commission was criticized by various stakeholders as the first phase of the exercise was marred by a low turnout.

By George Banda, MEC Stringer

