MEC Head Offices To Relocate To LL

Ministry of Finance, Economic Planning and Development Goodall Gondwe on Thursday revealed that the Malawi Electoral Commission’s head offices (MEC) will be relocated to Lilongwe.

He said the building where the MEC offices will be relocated to is currently under construction at Capital Hill in Lilongwe.

Gondwe was responding to a question posed by Member of Parliament for Salima North Yona Kaphamtengo in parliament, who asked when the MEC offices would be moved to the capital city.

“Mec head office should be located in Lilongwe because it is an important office that needs to be closer to all important government offices, ministry of finance and ministry of justice,” Kaphamtengo said

In his response, Gondwe said government is currently putting up a building that will host a number of other public offices, one of them being the National Statistical Offices.

He said it was difficult for him to disclose the exact time frame when the construction of the building and the relocation would take place because the allocation for the funds meant for the completion of the buildings is yet to be finalised in the new financial year. (By Fostina Mkandawire, Lilongwe, June 22, Mana)

