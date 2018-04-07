MEC Courts Judges On Electronic Bimetric Voter Registration

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has assured court judges in the country that the use of the National ID is the only way to ensure a clean voter’s roll for the forthcoming tripartite elections.

MEC Chairperson Jane Ansah said this on Friday in Zomba when the commission demonstrated the electronic bimetric voter registration process to judges of the High Court and Supreme Court of Appeal from all the regions of the country.

“Following the demonstrations the majority of the people observed and stated that the National ID was indeed the only way of ensuring a clean voter’s roll and would entail a reliable voters’ roll,” said Ansah adding that the National ID was also found to save time as more people would be registered within a short period of time and that accuracy was guaranteed as there would be no typing of details again but just a scan which would pick relevant data.

“We were therefore, encouraged to ensure that one form of identification, the National ID should as far possible be the one to be used for registration of voters,” said Ansah.

The voters’ roll in the past elections was characterized by transposed photographs, misspelt names, missing from the registration centres, multiple registrations and foreigners getting registered.

Ansah said MEC has already consulted the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs to amend the relevant law in the Constitution to allow the National ID to be the only document to identify eligible voters.

Ansah appealed to leaders at different levels to encourage people to go and register for the National ID through the continuous registration process.

