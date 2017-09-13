MEC Approves 19 Candidates For October 17 By-elections

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has approved names of 19 candidates who submitted their nomination papers to contest in the upcoming October 17 by-elections.

According to recent press statement issued by MEC and signed by Harris Potani for the Chief Elections Officer, the commission received a total of 19 nominations of which 15 where men and four were women from all the six areas where the by-elections will take place.

“Having gone through all the nomination papers and supporting documents, the Commission has found that all candidates are eligible to contest,” reads the statement in part.

Moreover, the Commission in the statement reminds all stakeholders that a candidate can be disqualified at any point before polling if information is availed that could have led to disqualification during nomination stage.

“The information will be treated in confidence and should be submitted in writing stating name of candidate, the ward or constituency being vied for and specific criterion not met,” stipulates electoral body.

The official campaign period for the elections commenced on Wednesday, September 13, 2017 and will end at 6 am on October 15, 2017.

The by-elections will take place in Lilongwe City South Constituency, Lilongwe Msozi North Constituency, Nsanje Lalanje Constituency where electorate will vote members of parliament, and in Msiliza Ward, Mayani North Ward and Ndirande Makata Ward for local government representatives.

Three major parties of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), United Democratic Front (UDF) and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) have fielded their candidates for the elections with a few running on an independent ticket. (By Ireen Kayira, Mana)

Like this: Like Loading...