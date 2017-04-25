Mec Accuses Malawi’s Mercenary CSO’s Of “Deliberately Misleading The Nation”… Ndipo Jane Ansah Sangachoke

PRESS RELEASE

Response to CSOs call for the replacement of MEC chairperson

The Malawi Electoral Commission wishes to clarify issues that were misrepresented by some civil society activists in a statement released during a press conference held on April 22, 2017 in Lilongwe.

In the statement, the activists branded the Commission’s decision to postpone by-elections slated for June 6, 2017 because of lack of resources, as an affront to the flourishing of democracy in this country. They went on to condemn and call for the replacement of MEC chairperson, Dr Jane Mayemu Ansah SC JA for what they said “partisan interests … primarily her position in condemning the proposal for elections to be won by a simple majority of 50+1”.

The statement was signed by Dr Billy Mayaya, Gift Trapence, Dorothy Ngoma, Robert Mkwezalamba, Rev Macdonald Sembereka, Leon Matanda and Desmond Mhango. 2 The Commission would like to express its concern over the deliberate tendency of ignoring facts on the ground and engaging in utterances that distort the truth and hell-bent towards misinforming the public for whatever reason it is yet to establish.

MEC announced on April 20,2017 that it was postponing by-elections because government was not in a position to release funding for the polls. This has been collaborated by the Secretary to The Treasury through interviews granted to the media and also a statement issued by the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning on April 21, 2017 on the same. It would have been appreciated if they had taken time to crosscheck with the Ministry if the reasons advanced by MEC were indeed the truth.

MEC is also concerned with the deliberate distortion of truth that its chairperson is against the change of electoral system to embrace the Absolute Majority (not simple majority as put in the statement). In the interview that she granted to the media, she urged for speedy implementation of the reforms which are currently under consideration of the Special Law Commission. The 50+1 being referred to is for presidential elections only and not parliamentary elections as alluded to in the statement by the civil society activists.

All electoral stakeholders should be aware that the date for conducting Tripartite Elections is fixed in the Constitution and MEC 3 has a responsibility to ensure that everything is done on time. Being cautious of this, the Chairperson was calling on the offices involved in the electoral reforms process that they should do everything on time so that there is ample time for effective implementation ahead of 2019 elections.

The Commission manages elections according to the existing laws and should the guiding legislation change, MEC will have to abide by that. The Commission is urging all stakeholders that its doors are always open should one want to seek clarification on matters of elections management. This will help in building an informed citizenry and avoid confusions created by misinformation.

Should you need further information or update on progress please contact the Director for Media and Public Relations, Sangwani Mwafulirwa on 0 881 375 349.

Signed this 24th day of April, 2017 at Blantyre

Ms Thandie Nkovole Acting Chief Elections Officer

