….Meanwhile Tambala House Is Burning

What kind of leadership does MCP have?

Mia and his wife are working their socks off spending a lot of money but there seem to be nothing happening with the party as a whole.

Lazarus Chakwera and his team of advisors are busy composing press statements defending the hate preaching and Legeni brandishing Chilima and endorsing demonstration that seek to remove a democratically elected government.

Meanwhile the house is burning!!!

What is happening!?

My humble advice is for Lazarus Chakwera to resign and let JK take over but remove Mia, he is creating and running his own thing within the party.

