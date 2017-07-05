MDF Soldiers March For Independence Celebrations In BT, LL, Mzuzu And Zomba

The Two Malawi Rifles and the Administration Unit of the Malawi Defense Force marched through the Lilongwe City from Civo Stadium to the Wall Memorial Pillar to Kick- start the 53rd Independence Celebrations.

Speaking after the match, Minister of Trade and Industry, Joseph Mwanamveka, who is also chairperson of this year’s celebrations, thanked soldiers for the colorful march.

“I thank you, our military officers for this wonderful parade. It has marked the good beginning of this year’s celebrations. This is happening in all the cities of Blantyre, Zomba Mzuzu and here in Lilongwe,” Mwanaveka said.

A lot of people, especially students joined in the colourful parade.

Thandie Christopher, form three pupil at Chimutu Day Secondary School said the match was very exciting to see.

“This is very descent and the soldiers have dressed well. They have shown us how disciplined they are,” Christopher said.

A businessman, Maxwell Macford, who joined the occasion from Area 18 roundabout said he was very happy to witness the parade which has in the past years been happening in Blantyre.

Malawi is celebrating her 53rd Independence under the theme ‘thanking God for a season of plenty’. (By Mphatso Lastone Nkuonera, Lilongwe, July 5, Mana)

Like this: Like Loading...