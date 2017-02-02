MDF soldier Detained for Obtaining Money by False Pretence

The Police in Karonga district on Wednesday arrested a Malawi Defence Force (MDF) Soldier for obtaining money by false pretences.

Karonga Police Station Deputy Public Relations Officer Constable George Mulewa has identified the suspect as Loti Mwakisulu, 27, based at Cobbe Barracks in Zomba district.

According to Constable Mulewa the suspect has been getting money from the members of the youth in the district in the name of recruiting them into the army.

He added that the suspect was demanding money amounting to MK80, 000 each to qualify among the requirements.

“Rumours have been circulating since the year of 2016 that a certain man from one of the Malawian military formations has been coming in Karonga district more especially in rural areas, collecting money from youths who are holding Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE).

“On Wednesday we (police) received a tip from a well wisher who is believed to be a good citizen that the guy came to continue his exercise in Mwakaboko village in the same district. Police rushed to the scene where they managed to arrest him,” said Constable Mulewa.

Loti Mwakisulu hails from Mwakisulu village in the area of Traditional Authority (T/A) Kilupula in Karonga district and will appear in court soon.

